Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s next Tera Raid event will give players boosted Exp. Candy

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been spoiled with Seven-Star Tera Raids since the Generation IX titles released in Nov. 2022, the latest of which is Unrivaled Decidueye. It’s gotten to the point where they overshadow lesser raids, like Five-Star ones.

That’s about to change, however, with the release of a new Five-Star Tera Raid Battle Event that revolves around Blissey, the much-adored third evolution of Happiny and Chansey. Blissey is popular, but that isn’t why it’s a hit. Instead, it’s because the event offers more Exp. Candy rewards, making it easier for players to level up Pokémon.

And the best part is, the event will last two days from March 24, meaning there will be plenty of time to amass Exp. Candy and level up Pokémon to your heart’s content.

The event will be the perfect chance for players to make the leveling grind a lot easier ahead of the next competitive season’s launch, Regulation C Season 5, which kicks off on April 1. So, if you’re looking to add another meta Pokémon, it has come at the right time. Flutter Mane, Gholdengo, Dragonite, Iron Valiant, Iron Moth, Iron Bundle, Baxcalibur, and Garganacl are among the best at the moment—aim to power them up.

If battling isn’t your cup of tea, it’s still worth taking part in the event to stockpile Exp. Candy and save it for a rainy day when you need to level a new Pokémon quickly.