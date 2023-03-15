What times does the Decidueye Tera Raid event start in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

March’s Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event is finally here and it promises to be a more lukewarm offering with Flying-type Decidueye making its debut.

The event, which follows on from previous Unrivaled events like Charizard, Greninja, and more, is difficult as it’ll be a level 100 powerhouse that will require great teamwork to overcome. But when exactly does it start?

When is the Unrivaled Decidueye Tera Raid Event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

For two weeks in March, players will be able to take on the Decidueye Tera Raid event. There is also no news on if this raid will ever return just like previous ones, so this might be your only chance to grab these Pokémon.

Related: Where to find Unrivaled Decidueye Tera Raids in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Decidueye Tera Raid Battle Event dates:

The first phase of the event begins on March 16 at 6pm CT and runs until March 18 at 5.59pm CT

The second phase of the event begins on March 23 at 6pm CT and runs until March 25 at 5.59pm CT

Look out for 7-Star Blue Tera Raids, which are only available after finishing the entire game, post-game, and more. Decidueye will be in Flying-type raids, so it should be easy to come across.