Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will have a day-one patch and save file bonuses

A bunch of information about the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet was released earlier today. In addition to new Pokémon, Tera Raid Battle events, and confirmation on a time frame for Pokémon HOME compatibility, players also learned that there will be a day-one patch and bonuses if they have certain save files on their Switch.

Upon Pokémon SV’s release on Nov. 18, there will be one day-one release, version 1.0.1, which will enable online play so that trainers can team up in the all-new multiplayer aspect of the game. Players should download this on the release date to enjoy all of the online features that the game has to offer. The Pokémon Company says that it has other releases set to take place after launch day, but no details were given about what those updates might include.

The patch will be about one GB in size. It is required if players want to go online and play the game. But for most people who buy the game on launch day and don’t pre-load it, they won’t have to worry about making sure it is installed—it will likely auto-install it with the game’s files.

In addition to the day-one patch, The Pokémon Company revealed some bonuses that players can get when they enter the world of Paldea just by having a save file on their Switches. The first is if players have a Pokémon UNITE save file, they’ll receive an in-game trainer fashion item via the Mystery Gift option.

Additionally, players can get a special Rotom phone case in Pokémon SV if they have certain saves on their Switch. There is a different phone case for each save players have on their Switches. Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Let’s Go, Eevee! save files will give a corresponding phone case in SV. These items can be found by talking to the woman in front of the stairs leading up to Mesagoza’s central Plaza and will take two hours of gameplay to redeem.

Scarlet and Violet launch globally on Nov. 18 and players will have plenty of time to get these rewards since it doesn’t seem like they are going away anytime soon.