Charizard and Eevee will appear in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s first Tera Raid Battle events

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is just a few days away from launching and The Pokémon Company has already laid out plans for several in-game events centered around Tera Raid Battles.

Tera Raids are the main method players can use to hunt for Pokémon that have specific Tera Types, or the modifier that changes their type when they Terastalize in battle. And, just like in Sword and Shield, players can tackle these raids with friends—though the battles are no longer strictly locked to a turn order for every player.

TPC has confirmed a special Eevee Spotlight event will be running from Nov. 24 to 27, which will see Eevee appearing more frequently in Tera Raids with a variety of Tera Types. Event Tera Raids will feature a different colored crystal compared to normal raids too.

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

We also have confirmation of a post-game type of Tera Raid known as Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles. These Tera Crystals will look distinct from others that players would normally approach to take on a Tera Raid Battle and the Pokémon featured inside will be much stronger than anything you could encounter in those regular raids.

Players will only be able to enter Tera Raid Battles at black crystals after completing certain post-game events or by linking up with other players who already have access online using a Link Code. These black crystals will feature a rotating lineup of Pokémon that might not be encounterable in other ways in SV and will only be available for a limited time.

Image via The Pokemon Company

The first Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles will go live from Dec. 1 to 4 and again from Dec. 15 to 18 featuring Charizard with a Dragon Tera Type. You won’t be able to encounter Charizard elsewhere in Paldea, so grab this staple Gen One Pokémon while you can.