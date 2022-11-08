New Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals new Pokémon, hints at hidden mechanic

In what is likely the final trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans didn’t get much new information, but we did get what seems to be our first look at the new generation’s most secretive mechanic.

The trailer was mostly an overview set to the tune of Ed Sheeran’s Celestial track, which will be used in the game in some way. But towards the end, players are shown a glimpse of sketches and the actual appearance of what appears to be two different Donphan.

While details weren’t specifically shared and the mechanic remains shrouded in mystery, these two Donphan-like Pokémon are known as Great Tusk and Iron Treads within the entries of the Scarlet and Violet Books respectively.

Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company Image via The Pokemon Company

The Monster Known as Great Tusk The Scarlet Book describes how this savage monster attacked the expedition team with its large body and tusks, mortally wounding one of the explorers.

The Monster Known as Iron Treads It is said in the Violet Book that when this monster curls its body and rolls to attack, it leaves a trail gouged into the ground as if it had scorched the earth.



While we won’t know for sure until launch, these Pokémon are likely Paradox variants of Donphan, that is, iterations of the Pokémon from the distant past and future that are rumored to be found in Scarlet and Violet respectively.

This article is breaking and is being updated with more details.