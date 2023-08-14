Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players expect DLC Terastallization to transcend the type chart

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players have been speculating what the 19th Tera Type coming in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC might be ever since The Pokémon Company confirmed it yesterday, and the expectation is it will work quite differently to others.

Something about it seems different from the eighteen Tera Types we’ve seen before, according to the official blog post, implying it has properties that separate it from the rest. But since no other details have been revealed yet, players are floating all sorts of ideas around, including some interesting ones.

A leading theory is it could be a combination of some or all of the other Tera Types, with the giveaway being the fact it is rainbow-colored and appears to have multiple Tera Type symbols, according to what was seen in a sneak-peek teaser trailer on YouTube earlier today.

As for how it would work, one player said it might apply a STAB to every attack or make the Pokémon wielding it act as if it were typeless, thereby having no strengths or weaknesses. Others said it might be a typeless Tera Blast move that is always Super Effective.

Some even think the new Tera Type could involve an unstable Terastallization that has a chance to turn into any of the other Tera Types with each Tera Blast attack, similar to how Metronome works for moves.

At this stage, it’s all speculation until the first part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, releases on Sep. 13.

In addition to the new Tera Type, the DLC will also mark the return of all sorts of Pokémon, including starters. There’s a chance more will be revealed as its release draws closer too.

