Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC will get a box release—but there are a few catches

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s upcoming DLC will receive a box release, though there are a few quirks to make matters more complicated.

Split into two parts and titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, part one of the DLC releases on Sept. 13 with the second part due to release sometime in winter.

Like the DLC for Sword and Shield, new Pokémon will join the Paldea Pokédex, and new regional forms, like a new evolved form for Applin, will be introduced along with a new story and map to progress through.

While most DLC these days are restricted to digital purchases, Scarlet and Violet will receive a physical release—but, so far, that is only if you are in Hong Kong.

The box release is also not quite a full physical release, as it will merely be a DLC box with a code to redeem, rather than an actual game cartridge.

While it is so far restricted to a single country, Sword and Shield saw a similar boxed version for DLC, as well as an edition that included a copy of the base game and the Expansion Pass, so similar versions for Scarlet and Violet could arrive elsewhere.

Nintendo has also urged fans to make sure that any DLC purchase is done correctly, as there are two separate versions on the Nintendo eShop.

While offering the same content, Scarlet and Violet have individual DLC passes to purchase and will only work with the same issue of the game—with many players making a costly mistake with Sword and Shield.

About the author