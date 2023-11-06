Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players are begging for a Legends: Arceus feature to return in The Teal Mask

It's a feature players have been asking for since the game's release.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players can use a new charm for Tera raids in The Teal Mask DLC, but it’s not the one they were hoping for. They’re begging to get one from Legends: Arceus that allowed them to hear nearby Shiny species.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 4, a player wrote they would like the developer to “add a charm that chimes whenever a shiny Pokémon is near.” The author wrote they wanted to see this item come alongside the next DLC, The Indigo Disk, whose release is planned for Dec. 14.

Many users agreed a feature to spot Shiny species more easily was lacking in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, and were sold on the idea even though they expected it to be a technical challenge. A player explained the way Pokémon species spawn are different in Scarlet and Violet than Legends: Arceus.

“If they did the chime with such a small spawning circle around you, I’d go mad hearing the chime, stopping immediately and watching as the shiny disappears because it took too long to stop,” wrote the top-voted comment. “…..I still want it though.”

Another user suggested that instead of chiming when a Shiny is nearby, the charm could also highlight the Pokémon’s name when encountered in combat when it’s active instead.

The thread’s author had the idea because of a new charm added with The Teal Mask DLC, released on Sept. 13. The Glimmering Charm allows players to increase the number of Tera Shards received from Tera Raid battles.

“This is the perfect opportunity to add another one like this once the Indigo Disc comes out,” wrote the author. “I’m not saying putting a feature behind a paywall would be the perfect way of going about doing it, but it would be a very marketable thing for them to do.”

Shiny hunting is one of Pokémon fans’ favorite activities, but it’s a challenging one. Those special versions of species have one chance out of 4,096 to appear in the wild in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Based on this, you don’t want to miss a Shiny Pokémon when you encounter one. But in Scarlet and Violet, players don’t have many ways to spot those. They will notice a change in the species’ appearance, but they are sometimes barely visible. Players have been begging the developer to add accessibility features to spot Shiny species more easily, but it has yet to be added to the game.