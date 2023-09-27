Pokémon Scarlet and Violet players share Shiny hunting tips to combat poor accessibility features

Shiny hunting is one of Pokémon players’ favorite activities, but it’s not easy to do in Scarlet and Violet due to poor accessibility features.

In a Reddit thread dated Sept. 25, players shared tips on how to spot Shiny spawns, as the game doesn’t give away any information to help players see them, except their appearance differences.

“I end up saving after I’ve killed 60. Then I finish off rest of outbreak, if I don’t get a shiny I reset,” one player said.

“It’s better to wait to pop [the sandwich] after you’ve killed the 60 for max shiny odds,” another added.

Outside of this tip, another player said the only way they were able to spot Shinies easily was by using the quick battle method. But others argued it was difficult to use this feature in mass outbreaks since players would miss more opportunities for battles.

Players said it was nearly impossible to spot Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet, especially when the alternate version didn’t differ much from the base one. They added that poor lighting made things worse, not allowing them to clearly see the spawns.

“I just want to rant a bit about their decision to not include any visual effect to shiny spawns on the overworld,” one player said. They explained players with impaired vision or color blindness were unable to spot Shinies because of this.

But even for other players, this can be challenging. “I have perfect vision and I still can’t tell these ones apart. I end up saving after I’ve killed 60,” one player said.

Shining hunting is the go-to activity for players in the endgame. The rare Pokémon have incredibly low spawn rates, making them highly precious. Some of them are also sought out for their alternate design, such as Shiny Furret, which made waves in the community when it was introduced to Scarlet and Violet through The Teal Mask‘s DLC on Sept 13.

About the author