Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Indigo Disk DLC finally gets a release date

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has finally been given a release date—and it’s right around the corner.

The second part of the DLC for the ninth generation of Pokémon games was initially slated for a “Winter 2023” release but has now been given an official date. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC will be released on Dec. 14, 2023, and it will take players to the Blueberry Academy.

Details on the DLC are still largely unknown, though we have already seen several new Pokémon revealed, including Terapagos, Archaludon, Iron Crown, and Raging Bolt.

Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk launches on December 14!



Adventures await you at the Blueberry Academy, Trainers! #PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/IljDHdTUeq — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 2, 2023

A 19th Tera Type will also be included in the second part of the DLC, which has been available to purchase for a while as it’s tied to The Teal Mask DLC—with both parts included in The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero.

Given the ties to Unova in both parts of the expansion, it continues to be highly speculated that a return to the location of the fifth generation is on the cards for the near future, which makes sense as Pokémon Black and White are the next in line for remakes after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in 2021.

Whether such a title would be on the Nintendo Switch or a launch game for the next generation of the Nintendo console remains to be seen, with it likely the ninth generation will remain the most recent until 2025 if The Pokémon Company sticks with the three-year cycle for main games.

Scarlet and Violet’s predecessor, Sword and Shield, also saw two DLC releases before the focus shifted to other games, with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl in 2021 and Legends: Arceus in 2022.

Hopefully, we’ll see a similar approach moving forward and get news on a fiercely anticipated sequel to Legends: Arceus in the near future, but for now, we’ve got our adventures in Scarlet and Violet to complete.