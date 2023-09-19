Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player shares infinite money-making secret in The Teal Mask

The most basic way to make money in the mainline Pokémon games is through battling other trainers. But one player recently discovered an easy method to make money that requires absolutely no battling or thinking in Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC.

One of the most important items introduced in The Teal Mask is the Syrupy Apple, which is used to evolve Applin into its new evolution, Dipplin. While this evolutionary item technically only serves that one purpose, it’s also the key to making easy money in the Gen IX games.

In a Sept. 19 Reddit thread, one player pointed out how you can actually sell Syrupy Apples for a higher price than you buy them at.

Buying one Syrupy Apple will cost you 500 Pokédollars, but you can sell it for 550—which typically isn’t the case for sellable items in the game. So if you’re in desperate need of some cash and don’t feel like battling any trainers, this is the method for you. You just need to know where to find these Syrupy Apples.

All you need to do is head to Mossfell Confluence in the lower right corner of the Kitakami map. There’s an apple stand there where you can purchase Syrupy Apples. Buy as many as you can, and then sell them at the Peachy’s store in Mossui Town or any of the marts back in Paldea.

While this is a way to earn money without partaking in any battles, the process is very tedious. That’s because the game only allows you to buy one Syrupy Apple at a time rather than in bulk. This means you’ll essentially be sitting there spamming the A button for a long time to buy enough Syrupy Apples to make a decent chunk of money. It’s arguably not the best way to make money, but it gets the job done with zero effort.

Related Can Ogrepon be shiny in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask

Other players pointed out a more time-efficient way to make money in the Gen IX games—the Academy Ace Tournament. This will obviously require you to battle a series of trainers, but there are certain Pokémon like Sylveon, Flutter Mane, and Chi-Yu that players have seen a lot of success with.

So if you’re willing to do some battling for money, try the Academy Ace Tournament. If you’d rather keep it simple, the Syrupy Apples will be waiting for you at Mossfell Confluence in Kitakami.

Either way, you’ll need to make a lot of money to clear certain DLC missions like the one where you’re asked to donate one million Pokédollars to rebuild a special Kitakami monument. That’s one of the few ways to obtain a new outfit in the game, so you might want to hop into the Syrupy Apple business now to help fund that project.

About the author