I spent a million Pokémon Dollars on a monument in The Teal Mask and all I got was a lousy jinbei

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Teal Mask DLC just had its global release on Sept. 13, and a lot of players have already finished the main story and moved on to the side missions. This includes one particular quest that will cost you one million Pokédollars for a reward that doesn’t feel worth it.

During the main story, you learn about Ogerpon and the Loyal Three—Okidogi, Munkidori, and Fezandipiti. The people of Kitakami believe the Loyal Three gave their lives to fight Ogerpon and pay their respects to the trio at their special monument in Loyalty Plaza.

However, when the Loyal Three make their dramatic debut, they end up destroying their own monument in the process. As a result, you’re later asked to donate to the “We Love Loyalty Plaza” drive to rebuild the monument after completing the main story.

So if you happen to have a spare million pokédollars lying around, you can do Kitakami a huge favor and fund the reconstruction of their beloved monument. After handing over the money, you’ll be rewarded with something you may or may not care about—a Flashy Festival Jinbei.

How to get the Festival Jinbei (Flashy) in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Video by Dot Esports.

As the name suggests, the Flashy Festival Jinbei is a brighter and shinier version of the outfit you put on after arriving in Kitakami. If you’re someone who cares about character customization and clothing, go ahead and donate the million dollars for some new drip. After all, there aren’t that many outfit options to choose from in Scarlet and Violet or the DLC.

Otherwise, you might want to consider saving your money and skipping this mission. Imagine all the useful items you can buy instead with one million pokédollars .

Now I feel obligated to wear the Flashy Festival Jinbei with my wallet feeling a lot lighter. But at least the monument is rebuilt to attract tourists again. You’re welcome, Kitakami.

