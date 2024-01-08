Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player creates Gen 2 throwback with Synchro Machine

One of the most bizarre mechanics introduced in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk DLC is the Synchro Machine, which allows players to sync with their Pokémon in the overworld. One player used this to their advantage to recreate the iconic intro for Gen II’s Pokémon Silver.

In a Jan. 8 Reddit thread, a dedicated Scarlet and Violet player shared a fun and nostalgic video they created with the help of The Indigo Disk’s Synchro Machine. The short video features beloved Gen I and Gen II Pokémon like Pikachu, Lapras, Charizard, the Johto Starters, and the Legendary Lugia. Piecing together scenes of Pokémon swimming, playing, and battling, the player made their own version of Pokémon Silver’s intro.

Explore the Terarium as your Pokémon. Image via Game Freak

To add even more flair to the video, the player used all Shiny Pokémon, from golden Magikarp to a purple Lapras. Many of these featured Pokémon—Lapras, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, and Lugia—also happened to make their Scarlet and Violet debuts alongside the Synchro Machine, with all Starter Pokémon and 25 returning Legendary Pokémon added through the DLC.

The Synchro Machine’s role in this production allowed the player to control each Pokémon’s actions to mimic the original intro. You essentially become the Pokémon, making it much easier to record clips of them doing exactly what you want them to do as if they were actors in a film. Prior to the Synchro Machine’s debut in The Indigo Disk, players didn’t have much control over what their Pokémon did in the overworld.

The previous part of the DLC, The Teal Mask, added a few features where you could make your Pokémon stand still or behave happily, aggressively, or sleepily, but the Synchro Machine finally gave players a way to control their movement, just like how they control their own trainer character. And as weird as it sounds to become one with your Pokémon, players have been having a lot of fun with the new mechanic, as seen in this Pokémon Silver recreation and other silly clips.

So far, players have enjoyed running around Blueberry Academy’s Terarium as a tiny Toedscool (they can run at 30mph, by the way), skateboarding as Gholdengo, and just living life as their favorite Pokémon. While it might not be the most practical mechanic for taking care of business, the Synchro Machine is a fun tool for players to get creative and embrace all the weirdness of the Pokémon world.