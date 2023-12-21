Pokémon Scarlet and Violet fans: Don’t forget your free Darkrai before it expires

If you’re a Pokémon Scarlet and Violet player looking for more rare Pokémon to add to your collection, you only have so much time left to obtain a free Darkrai via the Mystery Gift feature.

While the game’s recent DLC expansion, The Indigo Disk, brought back a lot of Legendary Pokémon from across the series, the same can’t be said for most Mythical Pokémon. Meloetta is the sole exception, although it’s a very obscure encounter. So far, no other Mythical Pokémon are believed to be secretly hidden in the DLC, including Darkrai.

Don’t get nightmares from missing out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although it’s technically not included in the Paldea PokéDex, you can still bring over Darkrai from a previous game via Pokémon Home. But if you’ve yet to obtain a Darkrai in any of the games, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company are giving one away.

Acquiring it is simple, though you will need an internet connection. Boot up your copy of Scarlet or Violet and open the menu with the X button. Go to the Poké Portal and then select Mystery Gift. There’s more than one way to acquire Mystery Gifts, but for Darkrai, you’ll need to use the code/password option.

The password in question is NEWM00N1SC0M1NG​​ (be sure to use zeroes and ones instead of Os and Is). And that’s it. So long as you’ve followed those steps, Darkrai should arrive in your party or Pokémon Box. Be sure not to dilly-dally since the offer expires today at 5:59pm CT.

As for Darkrai itself, it comes at level 50 and is a pure Dark-type Pokémon with the moves Dark Pulse, Shadow Ball, Hypnosis, and Dream Eater. It also possesses a unique ability called Bad Dreams, which makes any sleeping Pokémon automatically take damage every turn during battle. Don’t forget there’s a Mystery Gift code still available for a Shiny Lucario as well.