How to catch Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you needed another reason to explore the Terarium in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, a Mythical Pokémon is hiding somewhere for you to find. Meloetta has a musical secret quest that you have to complete without any hints if you want to catch it.

The Mythical Melody Pokémon is a bonus encounter you can find in the DLC and doesn’t count toward your Blueberry Pokédex completion, but the method you use to find it is unique. Unlike Keldeo’s visual quest in Sword and Shield The Crown Tundra, Meloetta is more secluded until you play a little game.

Meloetta location and how to find it in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

If you’ve noticed the moving wind that carries leaves and grass in areas of the Coastal Biome, you have your first clue. Fly to the Coastal Outdoor Classroom atop the mountain, or climb there if you haven’t already, and then descend the waterfall.

Just look for the big tree tree at the bottom of the Coastal Biome’s biggest waterfall. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once at the bottom, or if you glided down on your mount Pokémon, head toward the biggest tree on the land closest to where the waterfall ends. To the left of that tree, if you look closely, you should see the wind circling a small area that includes a bush. Stand there and follow these steps exactly:

Stand within the circling wind and grass near the bush.

Using the right joystick on your controller, spin your character around for upwards of 10 seconds.

Immediately after spinning, use the down button on your dpad to open your camera.

Click the left dpad button five times to select your Sepia filter. You may or may not need to use ZL or ZR to select one of the camera’s songs to play. It seems like this is optional.

Wait around three to five seconds for whatever music is playing to cut out into a new melody and exit the camera.

The song that replaces the normal music is called the Relic Song, a staple tune and move for Meloetta. If you look around the area, you should spot the Mythical Pokémon floating and singing for you. Feel free to listen to its song as long as you want before approaching it, because interacting with Meloetta will start a battle.

This is a very creative, and sneaky way to hide yet another Legendary Pokémon encounter in the DLC. It is also tied to Meloetta’s last appearance in Pokémon Black 2 and White 2, where a guitarist in Castelia City mentions “a long-ago melody from the fringes of my sepia-toned memories” and plays the Relic Song for you while Meloetta dances and changes forms.