How to change Meloetta’s form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk

Meloetta just needs to use one move to change forms in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk.

In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, use Meloetta’s Relic Song in battle to switch from its Aria to Pirouette Form. This change only lasts during the battle; Meloetta reverts to Aria Form if it’s switched out or at the battle’s end.

Whenever you catch Meloetta, this mythical Pokémon already comes with Relic Song, and it may even transform during its battle against you. It’s currently impossible to have Meloetta stick to Pirouette Form after leaving a battle.

Full Meloetta Pirouette Form stats in Pokémon SV The Indigo Disk

Meloetta becomes a physical threat in Pirouette Form. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Meloetta’s Pirouette Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk shifts from a Normal/Psychic (Aria Form) to a Normal/Fighting type, along with temporary stat changes. The Pirouette Form prioritizes speed and physical strength, sacrificing Special Attack and Defense for significant increases in Speed and Attack. Below is a detailed comparison of the Pirouette Form’s base stats against the Aria Form’s base stats.

Stat Meloetta – Aria Form Meloetta – Pirouette Form HP 100 100 Attack 77 128 Defense 77 90 Special Attack 128 77 Special Defense 128 77 Speed 90 128

Meloetta’s total base stats are 600 in both forms in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk. The key distinction is that its Pirouette Form is more susceptible to enemy attacks due to lower defenses but makes up for it with a significant speed increase. The strategy with Pirouette Form is to strike opponents quickly and powerfully before they can attack.

How to shift Meloetta back from Pirouette to Aria Form

To revert Meloetta to Aria Form during battle, simply use Relic Song when in Pirouette Form. When the attack animation ends, Meloetta will transform back. Outside of battle, Meloetta will always be in Aria Form.

Should you use Meloetta’s Aria or Pirouette Form?

In the competitive scene of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Meloetta’s Aria Form is generally considered the best. This form can learn a wide array of powerful Special moves, such as Psyshock, Focus Blast, Shadow Ball, Hyper Voice, and Thunderbolt, allowing for effective coverage against various Pokémon. Although the Pirouette Form has access to several punch moves, they don’t match the strength and versatility of the Special moves available to the Aria Form.

A significant drawback of relying on Meloetta’s Pirouette Form in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is the requirement to sacrifice a turn for the transformation. This turn of vulnerability could allow your opponent to defeat Meloetta. Therefore, it’s generally more strategic to use that first turn to attack in Aria Form instead.