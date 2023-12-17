Is Meloetta Shiny-locked in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

Meloetta has one of the most unique encounter methods in all of Pokémon, but there might be some additional restrictions in place that players also can’t see. With how Shiny-locking is prevalent throughout Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk, the question remains, does it apply to the Mythical Pokémon?

You can never tell at face value if a Pokémon is Shiny-locked in any Pokémon game, but there are plenty of ways to get that information without visually seeing it. This is especially important for Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, which Game Freak tends to Shiny-lock at random depending on which game they appear in.

Can you catch a Shiny Meloetta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk?

The process to find Meloetta should net you a ShinyScreenshot by Dot Esports.

As soon as Pokémon Scarlet and Violet The Indigo Disk released, data miners were quick to dig around in the game’s files to see what information they could find that would not be available to average players. That included information like which Pokémon are Shiny-locked.

Unfortunately, every new encounter that has a static element, meaning the Pokémon will always spawn in a set area or after completing a specific task, is Shiny-locked. This includes Meloetta despite the unique nature of how you locate and catch it.

What this means is that you can’t catch a Shiny Meloetta in The Indigo Disk. It also keeps Meloetta as one of a handful of Pokémon that have still never been obtainable as a Shiny, which includes almost every Mythical Pokémon from Gen V onwards—outside of a few exceptions. This also impacts the other Legendary Pokémon encounters, along with new Paradox Pokémon like Gouging Fire.