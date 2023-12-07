Pokémon Scarlet and Violet giving away free Darkrai, Shiny Lucario, and Master Ball with Indigo Disk Mystery Gift

As part of the build-up to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s The Indigo Disk expansion releasing on Dec. 14, The Pokémon Company is launching three big giveaways for everyone who owns a version of the game. This includes two rare Pokémon distributions and a free Master Ball.

Darkrai is officially going to be made available in Scarlet and Violet through a special distribution running from Dec. 7 to 21. This ties into the Dialga and Palkia Tera Raid event running during that same time frame. To claim this Mythical Pokémon, players must go to the Mystery Gift menu and enter the code “NEWM00N1SC0M1NG.”

Shiny Pokémon have a striking appeal. Image via The Pokemon Company

Likewise, a special Shiny Lucario is also available via Mystery Gift starting on Dec. 7. This Pokémon will be available until Jan. 3, 2024, and features the moves Flash Cannon, Aura Sphere, Bullet Punch, and Ice Punch. Using the code “SH1NYBUDDY” in the Mystery Gift menu will net you this freebie.

When entering a code to receive a distribution Pokémon, simply connect to the internet, open the Poké Portal, click on the Mystery Gift tab, and select the “Get with Code/Password” option. From there, just enter the password you want to redeem and the Mystery Gift Pokémon should be sent to your PC Box.

On top of those two Pokémon encounters, TPC is also giving away a free Master Ball to every player. This will be an actual Mystery Gift distribution with no code required to claim, meaning you just need to go to the Mystery Gift menu and click the “Receive via Internet” option to search for this bundle.

The Master Ball is likely being handed out again because players will be able to encounter multiple returning Legendary Pokémon in The Indigo Disk thanks to a new quest system. It is unclear if any additional Master Balls will be available through the DLC’s story itself, but a previous leak did suggest the ultimate capture device could be used as a plot device regarding Terapagos.