Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC previews show returning powerful TMs and new mechanics

As we approach the launch date of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part I: The Teal Mask, we have more details on returning TMs and new mechanics that will change the game.

According to Japanese news site Famitsu, The Teal Mask will be bringing back a handful of TM moves that were introduced prior to Gen IX but didn’t initially make the cut in Scarlet and Violet. The moves include Grassy Glide, Burning Jealousy, Poltergeist, Lash Out, and Toxic.

From the returning TM list, the two biggest game-changers are Grassy Glide and Toxic. The former is an increased priority attack in Grassy Terrain, meaning it pairs perfectly with Rillaboom, which sets up the terrain with its Grassy Surge ability. While Grassy Glide is getting nerfed from 70 to 60 base power, it’s certainly still going to be a powerful asset for Rillaboom to take advantage of. And knowing how popular Rillaboom is in competitive play, this is a move that will shift the meta.

Meanwhile, Toxic is for players who like to stall out their opponents since it slowly chips away at the inflicted target’s health each turn. With more accessibility to Toxic through TM distribution, we may see an increase in the popular stall strat and longer drawn-out battles.

Aside from TM moves, the news also included further details on certain items such as Tera Shards, the EXP Charm, and the Roto Stick—three quality-of-life changes. As things currently stand, farming Tera Shards is quite a tedious task since it requires you to spam Tera Raid after Tera Raid. However, the DLC looks to bring another way to acquire Tera Shards through the Ogre Oustin’ mini-game. This will hopefully be a quicker or more enjoyable method for Tera Shard farming.

Another great update is the addition of the EXP Charm to boost how much EXP your whole team receives, making it much easier to train up your Pokémon for battles or raids.

And then there’s the Roto Stick. This selfie stick might not help strengthen your Pokémon like Tera Shards or the EXP Charm, but it’s definitely a treat for anyone who likes taking photos. The new item will not only give you more options for photos but also provide some fun music for your Pokémon to pose to.

The Teal Mask is set to drop next week on Sept. 13. Until then, Scarlet and Violet players will be busy trying to beat the incredibly difficult Mewtwo Tera Raid event.

