Easiest way to beat Mewtwo in the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Unrivaled Tera Raid event

As expected from the first seven-star Legendary Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Unrivaled Mewtwo is on a completely different level from all of the other raid events we’ve done in the past.

The Gen I Legendary not only has incredibly high stats, but it’s also running the Psychic Tera Type to power up its already strong Psychic attacks. If you aren’t prepared, you definitely won’t beat it.

So what’s the easiest way to beat this challenging raid? The answer lies with the Legendary Mew and the power of friendship.

How to beat the Unrivaled Mewtwo Tera Raid in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

With how tricky this Tera Raid is, it’s going to be extremely difficult if not impossible to beat it on your own. The best thing you can do is work together with your friends and have everyone bring Mew. Mew will receive huge stat buffs at the start of this Tera Raid, so it’s arguably the best possible Pokémon to counter Unrivaled Mewtwo.

Popular creator Austin John Plays shared a detailed video that breaks down exactly how to beat Unrivaled Mewtwo with four Mews.

Of the four Mews, one will take on a more supportive role while the other three focus on attacking.

Support Mew

The support Mew’s job is to first set up a Light Screen and give the team a Defense Cheer. From there, it can alternate between keeping the team healthy with Life Dew and weakening Mewtwo with Struggle Bug. Its most important task, however, is to set up Misty Terrain just before Mewtwo tries to use Rest. This will prevent Mewtwo from healing back any HP, saving your team precious time on the clock.

Tera Moves Held Item Any Light Screen

Life Dew

Struggle Bug

Misty Terrain Light Clay

Attacking Mew

All of the attacking Mew need to spend the first three turns using Struggle Bug to lower Mewtwo’s Special Attack.

Then they all need to use Swords Dance three times to maximize their Attack stat. After that, they can start dealing damage and recovering HP by spamming Leech Life.

Whenever Mewtwo resets its stat changes, take two more turns of Struggle Bug. Whenever your Mew’s stats are reset, repeat the Swords Dance step. The rest of the time, you can use Leech Life.

Tera Moves Held Item Bug Leech Life

Life Dew

Struggle Bug

Swords Dance Metronome

For now, this is the most consistent strategy to beat Unrivaled Mewtwo. So grab your friends and your Tera Bug Mew, and take Mewtwo down together as a team.

