Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC leaks seemingly show new forms for Ursaluna and Ogerpon

Leaks and rumors are plentiful around big new Pokémon releases and it looks like Scarlet and Violet’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC isn’t any different.

Information for Part 1: The Teal Mask has seemingly started circulating well ahead of its Sept. 13 launch, showing off what looks to be a new Ursaluna form, how Ogerpon changes with different masks, and more details about some unreleased Pokémon.

According to multiple different sources that have started pulling data from what looks to be updated SV game files that Game Freak pushed live, Ursaluna will be getting its rumored Blood Moon form that will change the slightly doofy-looking Hisuian Pokémon into a brutal Normal/Steel-type.

Ursaluna – Bloodmoon Form

It crossed the sea and drifted ashore in a new land. Surviving in this place led it to take on a unique appearance and gain special powers.

This special Ursaluna can see in the dark with its left eye and protects itself with mud that is as hard as iron. pic.twitter.com/9TviDCbNZ7 — Kurt (@Kaphotics) August 31, 2023

According to the leaks, this new Ursaluna drifted ashore to new lands and gained new powers due to the different habitats. This includes its new Mind’s Eye ability that lets it ignore changes to evasiveness and its own accuracy, while also hitting Ghost-type Pokémon with Normal and Fighting-type moves since it can now see in the dark.

It also has a new move called Blood Moon that “unleashes the full brunt of its spirit from a full moon that shines as red as blood” and can’t be used twice in a row. Regardless of what type of move this is, it sounds like a new spin on Tinkaton’s Gigaton Hammer attack.

Ursaluna isn’t the only new form that leaked either, with these new images and models also showing just what Ogrepon is hiding behind the titular teal mask.

Look at the boy run pic.twitter.com/l0PmAARF0i — Eclipse『ズルム』 (@3clipse_tt) August 31, 2023

Just as many players speculated, Ogerpon’s mask is interchangeable and the Pokémon behind it is a somewhat adorable little mischief maker. It has a signature move called Ivy Cudgel with a high critical hit rate that will change types based on what mask it is wearing, and an ability that gives it a stat boost that is also mask-dependent.

We don’t exactly know what the true typings for Ogerpon are yet, but here is what the leaks say about each mask:

Ogerpon Mask Forms



Grey: Great Defenses, absorbs impacts solidly like houses's cornerstones

Red: Most Aggressive, bombarding enemies with the intensity of flames blazing within a hearth

Blue: Excels in both ATK & DEF. It ceaselessly unleashes moves like a spring gushes water pic.twitter.com/KkDpYgQCci — Eclipse『ズルム』 (@3clipse_tt) August 31, 2023

Teal Mask: The one in the trailers that looks to be either pure Grass-type or paired with Dark, it appears to boost Speed.

Wellspring Mask: Likely adds Water-type into the mix and is said to specialize in Attack and Defense.

Heartflame Mask: Mentions Fire-type options and is “the most aggressive,” meaning it boosts Attack.

Cornerstone Mask: Looks to add Rock typing to Ogerpon and boosts its Defense.

You might be able to remove the masks entirely, but that has not been confirmed yet. The new Terastallization mechanic that was seemingly teased for Ogerpon in the latest DLC trailer also doesn’t appear in this wave of leaks.

We also got a bit of new information about Applin’s new evolution, Dipplin, and confirmation that the recently revealed Poltchageist has what looks like a pre-evolution take on Sinistea called Sinistcha too.

Dipplin is said to be two different creatures that share the same special apple as a home, with the head being one Pokémon and the tail being another. It is also rumored to have a second evolution that will be added in The Indigo Disk DLC, but information around that is still murky.

As for Sinistcha, it looks like a similar take on Sinistea to what Poltchageist did for Polteageist. It appears to trick people into drinking it so it can drain their life force, and has a new move called Matcha Gotcha which can heal the user based on half the damage it does while also potentially burning the target.

NEW POKEMON



✨ Sinistcha



It pretends to be tea, trying to fool people into drinking it so it can drain their lifeforce. Its ruse is generally unsuccessful.

It prefers dark places, such as the back of a shelf. It wanders in search of prey after sunset. pic.twitter.com/EGkqxqlH5S — Eclipse『ズルム』 (@3clipse_tt) August 31, 2023

Other details such as a full list of what appears to be new locations, Pokédex entries for more new Pokémon, and some other smaller bits about what is coming on Sept. 13 were also leaked—but this info is the most pressing for interested players. This isn’t as extensive of a leak as we are used to with new Pokémon content, and all of this information should be taken lightly until it is confirmed with The Teal Mask’s release.

