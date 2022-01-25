Pokémon Legends: Arceus sells out on Amazon ahead of release date

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has officially sold out on Amazon already since eager Pokémon fans are ready to play the newest entry in the video game series.

Numerous leaks and trailers have spread like wildfire in the weeks leading up to the highly-anticipated release date of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. And at time of writing, the Pokémon Legends: Arceus game is officially out of stock on Amazon just a few days before its Jan. 28 release date.

Screengrab via Amazon

While the game is yet to hit its official release date, this isn’t even the first time Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been sold out on Amazon. Around Jan. 13, the new Pokémon game ran a sale on Amazon that reduced the price from $59.99 to $54.99, which left the Amazon store out of copies before filling back up with more physical copies, according to TheGamer.

But given the near-release date, this may have been the final opportunity to pre-order your physical copy through Amazon. Those who were able to secure their pre-order of a physical copy of Pokémon Legends: Arceus through Amazon will be receiving one of two pre-order bonuses, depending on where they live.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If the person lives in the U.S., they’ll be given a code that will grant them access to a Garchomp Kimono Set. For those who live in the U.K., they’ll acquire physical goods that include a Ball Cartridge replica of the Hisuian Poké Balls alongside a steel book for Legends Arceus.

If you’re adamant about acquiring Pokémon Legends: Arceus through Amazon, you’ll still be able to get the game through a purchasable Switch Digital code selling at retail for $59.99. Those who pre-order the game through this option will qualify for the Garchomp Kimono Set. The only difference will be that their copy of Legends Arceus will be online instead of physical.

Image via The Pokémon Company

If you were looking to pre-order a physical copy of the upcoming Pokémon game online, there are still numerous options available, which include nice pre-order bonuses. Just make sure to pre-order your copy before Jan. 27, a day before the game’s official release, to receive these bonuses. But given the fast rate at which Amazon sold out, you may want to secure your game soon or you could be missing out on the Hisuian adventures.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is a new spin on the Pokémon games and features an open-world landscape that has the player roam the Hisuian region, later known as the Sinnoh region. Pokémon fans will finally be able to play through the game starting on Jan. 28, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.