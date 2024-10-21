Pokémon Go’s newest feature gets even bigger with Gigantamax Gengar debut

Pokémon Go’s Gigantamax feature is getting even bigger with the debut of Gigantamax Gengar on Halloween, as the spooky season gets into full swing.

Gigantamax Pokémon first arrived in Pokémon Go on Oct. 14, with Gigantamax versions of Blastoise, Charizard, and Venusaur in difficult challenges Niantic warned would be “impossible” for solo players to tackle.

The hunt to catch ’em all is now expanding again, with Gigantamax Gengar making its Pokémon Go debut from Oct. 31 at 10am local time to Nov. 3, giving players just three days to add this powerful Pokémon to their ranks.

Plenty of fun. Image via Niantic

Gigantamax Gengar’s debut is not the only new Halloween content on the way. Halloween Costumed Froakie and Rowlet are also coming to the game alongside Costumed versions of their evolved forms. Other Halloween Costumed Pokémon are also returning with boosted Shiny rates, beginning Oct. 28 at 10am local time.

The Costumed Pokémon are worth hunting down on Halloween itself, Oct. 31, as they will have a chance of holding Rare Candy or XL Rare Candy when caught with better-quality throws—perfect for anyone who is struggling to gather the Candies they need to evolve a Pokémon already in their collection.

The second part of the Halloween celebrations follows on from part one, which saw Morpeko make its Pokémon Go debut alongside the addition of Dynamax Gastly. Part one begins on Oct. 22 at 10am local time and ends on Oct. 28.

Throughout both Halloween events, Pokémon Go players can enjoy an increased chance of encountering Zorua in the wild, Candy-themed bonuses, and a free Spiritomb-themed Timed Research that provides encounters with spooky Pokémon like Morpeko and Spiritomb.

Paid Tickets for the events also provide encounters with old and new Halloween-themed Costumed Pokémon and a Morpeko-themed Onesie, where players can choose between Morpeko’s Fully-Belly or Hangry mode.

