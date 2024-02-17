Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh has arrived, and with it comes limited-time challenges and rewards for you to earn. One notable piece of content you want to keep track of is a set of Collection Challenges, featuring several Pokémon you have to catch before time runs out.

These Pokémon will appear throughout the Sinnoh event from Feb. 18 to 19, during the Los Angeles in-person event. These are the first batch before the Global event, which takes place from Feb. 24 to 25 from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone. Each Pokémon will only spawn during a specific Habitat Rotation, which is swapped out every hour. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Go Tour: Sinnoh Collection Challenges, including the rewards.

How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenges

Track down these Pokémon before time runs out. Image via the Pokémon Company

You can participate in Collection Challenges for the four unique habitats appearing during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles event. You have one for the Entagled Ruins, Mountain Hot Spring, Bubbling Mire, and Seaside Metropolis.

Thankfully, you have both days to wrap them up. You only need to catch four specific Pokémon of the 17 appearing during the habitats, which gives you a good chance to grab them all. After you wrap these challenges up, make sure to see about challenging Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga alongside other players to add them to your roster.

All Entangled Ruins Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Catch a Bronzor

Catch a Misdreavus

Catch a Tangela

Catch a Turtwig

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikémon wearing Rei’s Cap encounter

All Mountain Hot Spring Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Catch a Chimchar

Catch a Magmar

Catch a Snover

Catch a Swinub

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Akari’s Kerchief encounter

All Bubbling Mire Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Catch a Gible

Catch a Hippopotas

Catch a Stunky

Catch a Yanma

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Lucas’ Hat encounter

All Seaside Metropolist Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

Catch a Buizel

Catch a Magnemite

Catch a Piplup

Catch a Ralts

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat encounter