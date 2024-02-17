Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenge guide: All tasks and rewards

Grab these Pokémon to complete the Sinnoh Collection Challenges.
Zack Palm
  and 
Cale Michael
|
Published: Feb 17, 2024 04:37 pm
Bronzor, a wheel-looking Pokemon with yellow eyes in Pokemon Go.

Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh has arrived, and with it comes limited-time challenges and rewards for you to earn. One notable piece of content you want to keep track of is a set of Collection Challenges, featuring several Pokémon you have to catch before time runs out.

Recommended Videos

These Pokémon will appear throughout the Sinnoh event from Feb. 18 to 19, during the Los Angeles in-person event. These are the first batch before the Global event, which takes place from Feb. 24 to 25 from 10am to 6pm in your local time zone. Each Pokémon will only spawn during a specific Habitat Rotation, which is swapped out every hour. Here’s what you need to know to complete the Go Tour: Sinnoh Collection Challenges, including the rewards.

How to complete all Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA Collection Challenges

All Pokemon Go Tour Sinnoh Collection Challenges
Track down these Pokémon before time runs out. Image via the Pokémon Company

You can participate in Collection Challenges for the four unique habitats appearing during the Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Los Angeles event. You have one for the Entagled Ruins, Mountain Hot Spring, Bubbling Mire, and Seaside Metropolis.

Thankfully, you have both days to wrap them up. You only need to catch four specific Pokémon of the 17 appearing during the habitats, which gives you a good chance to grab them all. After you wrap these challenges up, make sure to see about challenging Origin Forme Palkia and Origin Forme Dialga alongside other players to add them to your roster.

All Entangled Ruins Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

  • Catch a Bronzor
  • Catch a Misdreavus
  • Catch a Tangela
  • Catch a Turtwig

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikémon wearing Rei’s Cap encounter

All Mountain Hot Spring Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

  • Catch a Chimchar
  • Catch a Magmar
  • Catch a Snover
  • Catch a Swinub

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Akari’s Kerchief encounter

All Bubbling Mire Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

  • Catch a Gible
  • Catch a Hippopotas
  • Catch a Stunky
  • Catch a Yanma

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Lucas’ Hat encounter

All Seaside Metropolist Collection Challenge tasks and rewards

  • Catch a Buizel
  • Catch a Magnemite
  • Catch a Piplup
  • Catch a Ralts

All Rewards: Five Great Balls, a Sinnoh Stone, and a Pikachu wearing Dawn’s Hat encounter

related content
Read Article All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and version-exclusive rewards
Team Go Rocket Leaders facing off with the player.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and version-exclusive rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
How to catch White-Striped Basculin in Pokemon Go
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All new Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh
Zack Palm Zack Palm and others Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Shiny Shaymin next to the Go Tour logo.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokemon Go Masterwork Research: Glimmers of Gratitude tasks and rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and version-exclusive rewards
Team Go Rocket Leaders facing off with the player.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour 2024: Looking for the Boss Special Research tasks and version-exclusive rewards
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
Pokémon
Pokémon
All promo codes for Pokémon Go (February 2024)
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 17, 2024
Read Article All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
A man walking up a hill with a backpack, surrounded by Gen IV Pokémon. The Pokémon Go Tour logo is on the right top corner of the image.
Category:
Pokémon
Pokémon
All Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh LA habitat rotation schedules, spawns, and details
Cale Michael Cale Michael Feb 16, 2024

Author

Zack Palm
Zack Palm has been writing about video games for the past five years. He spends his free time trying to learn about a new board, reading high-fantasy series, or working on his latest DnD character.

Author

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.