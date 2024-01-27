Category:
Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and should you buy?

How deep into the dark do you want to go?
Published: Jan 27, 2024 12:20 am
Whether you are looking to chase down a Varoom or battle with a revamped lineup of Team Go Rocket’s Shadow Pokémon, the Taken Treasures event will make you work for your prizes. It also continues Niantic’s streak of paid Pokémon Go Research—whether it is worth purchasing or not.

The Taken Treasures event runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 and features the debut of Varoom along with several new Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Ho-Oh will be featured in limited raids on Jan. 27 and 28, while Giovanni is utilizing Shadow Kyogre for the first time if you manage to find and challenge him. 

Unfortunately, outside of event bonuses and some Field Research, you don’t have much to look forward to when it comes to extra content to complete. The Timeless Travels seasonal research has new parts available, but the Taken Treasures Timed Research is locked behind a $5 ticket. For some players, it will be worth it to get some bonus items and an exclusive avatar pose, but if you are on the fence, here is all of the research content you will see during the event—both paid and free. 

All Pokémon Go Taken Treasures paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

The promotional image for Pokémon Go's Taken Treasures event, featuring Varoom, Shadow Turtwig, Shadow Chimchar, and Shadow Piplup.
Rev your engines, but make a pitstop for Shadow purification. Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page one

  • Spin 10 PokéStops
    • 25 Poké Balls
  • Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Bruxish encounter
  • Make 20 Curveball Throws
    • 15 Great Balls

Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incubator, and 1,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page two

  • Catch 20 Pokémon
    • Five Hyper Potions
  • Transfer 25 Pokémon
    • Scraggy encounter
  • Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Five Revives

Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, three Silver Pinap Berries, and 2,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page three

  • Make 30 Curveball Throws
    • Five Max Revives
  • Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Weezing encounter
  • Catch five Shadow Pokémon
    • Five Max Potions

Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 3,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page four

  • Transfer 30 Pokémon
    • Three Fast TMs
  • Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Vullaby encounter
  • Purify 10 Shadow Pokémon
    • Three Charged TMs

Total Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, Poké Ball Throw avatar pose, and 4,000 XP

Is it worth buying the Pokémon Go Taken Treasures paid Timed Research ticket?

Some players have gotten tired of seeing paid research featured in Pokémon Go events, especially when there is no free alternative featured to pair with it. Taken Treasures only has a $5 paid Timed Research ticket, with the only other research available being Field Research—unless you look outside of the event. 

That $5 entry point is a bit pricier than some of the $1 or $2 tickets that tend to pop up during events like this but getting an exclusive avatar pose and some easy Stardust might be enough to make this worth it for anyone who doesn’t mind dropping some cash. If that pose doesn’t interest you, however, there isn’t much here.

All Pokémon Go Taken Treasures exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Research TaskPotential Rewards
Defeat a Team Go Rocket GruntEkans encounter
Zubat encounter
Koffing encounter
Poochyena encounter
Croagunk encounter
Defeat two Team Go Rocket GruntsPaldean Wooper encounter
Scraggy encounter 
Bruxish encounter
Mareanie encounter
Nymble encounter
Defeat three Team Go Rocket GruntsHisuian Qwilfish encounter
Sableye encounter
Catch a Shadow PokémonOne Mysterious Component
Purify three Shadow PokémonOne Fast TM
One Charged TM

If you make it to Giovanni during this event, you can try and rescue Shadow Kyogre—though you might not want to purify it.

Cale Michael
Lead Staff Writer for Dota 2, the FGC, Pokémon, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and more who has been writing for Dot Esports since 2018. Graduated with a degree in Journalism from Oklahoma Christian University and also previously covered the NBA. You can usually find him writing, reading, or watching an FGC tournament.