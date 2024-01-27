Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and should you buy?

Whether you are looking to chase down a Varoom or battle with a revamped lineup of Team Go Rocket’s Shadow Pokémon, the Taken Treasures event will make you work for your prizes. It also continues Niantic’s streak of paid Pokémon Go Research—whether it is worth purchasing or not.

The Taken Treasures event runs from Jan. 27 to Feb. 1 and features the debut of Varoom along with several new Shadow Pokémon. Shadow Ho-Oh will be featured in limited raids on Jan. 27 and 28, while Giovanni is utilizing Shadow Kyogre for the first time if you manage to find and challenge him.

Unfortunately, outside of event bonuses and some Field Research, you don’t have much to look forward to when it comes to extra content to complete. The Timeless Travels seasonal research has new parts available, but the Taken Treasures Timed Research is locked behind a $5 ticket. For some players, it will be worth it to get some bonus items and an exclusive avatar pose, but if you are on the fence, here is all of the research content you will see during the event—both paid and free.

All Pokémon Go Taken Treasures paid Timed Research tasks and rewards

Image via Niantic

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page one

Spin 10 PokéStops 25 Poké Balls

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts Bruxish encounter

Make 20 Curveball Throws 15 Great Balls



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust, one Incubator, and 1,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page two

Catch 20 Pokémon Five Hyper Potions

Transfer 25 Pokémon Scraggy encounter

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts Five Revives



Total Rewards: 2,000 Stardust, three Silver Pinap Berries, and 2,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page three

Make 30 Curveball Throws Five Max Revives

Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket Grunts Weezing encounter

Catch five Shadow Pokémon Five Max Potions



Total Rewards: 3,000 Stardust, one Incense, and 3,000 XP

Pokémon Go Taken Treasures Timed Research page four

Transfer 30 Pokémon Three Fast TMs

Defeat 10 Team Go Rocket Grunts Vullaby encounter

Purify 10 Shadow Pokémon Three Charged TMs



Total Rewards: 4,000 Stardust, Poké Ball Throw avatar pose, and 4,000 XP

Is it worth buying the Pokémon Go Taken Treasures paid Timed Research ticket?

Some players have gotten tired of seeing paid research featured in Pokémon Go events, especially when there is no free alternative featured to pair with it. Taken Treasures only has a $5 paid Timed Research ticket, with the only other research available being Field Research—unless you look outside of the event.

That $5 entry point is a bit pricier than some of the $1 or $2 tickets that tend to pop up during events like this but getting an exclusive avatar pose and some easy Stardust might be enough to make this worth it for anyone who doesn’t mind dropping some cash. If that pose doesn’t interest you, however, there isn’t much here.

All Pokémon Go Taken Treasures exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards

Research Task Potential Rewards Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Ekans encounter

Zubat encounter

Koffing encounter

Poochyena encounter

Croagunk encounter Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Paldean Wooper encounter

Scraggy encounter

Bruxish encounter

Mareanie encounter

Nymble encounter Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Hisuian Qwilfish encounter

Sableye encounter Catch a Shadow Pokémon One Mysterious Component Purify three Shadow Pokémon One Fast TM

One Charged TM

If you make it to Giovanni during this event, you can try and rescue Shadow Kyogre—though you might not want to purify it.