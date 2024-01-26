Should you purify Shadow Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

When it comes to purifying a Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go, there are several things you want to consider. The same goes for any Legendary Shadow Pokémon, such as Shadow Kyogre.

The thing about Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon Go is their stats are changed, which is the big difference from their standard versions. Their attack power increases, and they also lose the same amount of defense. This is great for some Pokémon, but they all don’t benefit from this stat difference. Here’s what you need to know if you should purify shadow Kyogre or not in Pokémon Go.

Is it better to purify shadow Kyogre in Pokémon Go?

By looking at the stats and the core differences between Shadow Kyogre and its standard form in Pokémon Go, it is better to purify it. Shadow Kyogre is not as strong as the standard version, but I would still recommend against purifying it in Pokémon Go.

I recommend against you purifying a Shadow Legendary Pokémon in Pokémon Go because of their rarity. The only way to acquire many is by defeating Giovanni, the Team Rocket Leader who appears every three months as an adversary for you and other Pokémon Go players to defeat. When you defeat him, the Shadow Legendary he captured is available for you to save and add to your collection. These Legendaries can now appear in Shadow Raids, but don’t appear for too long. Shadow Kyogre is making its debut during the Taken Treasures event.

Because of the infrequency of these Shadow Legendary Pokémon, it’s better to keep them in this Shadow form in Pokémon Go, especially if you already have the standard version. The same can’t be said for the other Shadow Pokémon, which appear off of the grunts or from the Team Rocket leaders. These are much easier to catch, and they appear far more often. Giovanni is typically tied to a special event or a Special Research ticket in Pokémon Go.

Even though Shadow Kyogre is not as strong as the standard one, it should remain in this form. There might be a time when Kyogre can learn a new move that might change the overall meta, mostly because it can only learn one fast move right now. If this were to change, the Shadow Kyogre could be the better option, and having two Kyogre in your roster is never a bad idea, either. The only problem with the Shadow version is it doesn’t have as much defense as the standard version, which is problematic in Pokémon Go‘s Master League.