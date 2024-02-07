Pokémon Go Raid February 2024: All Raids Bosses and bonuses

Pokémon Go puts a big emphasis on Raid Battles with every new season of content and event that is added to the game. Raids rotate every month, even outside of events, so there is never a drought in Pokémon you can challenge for bonus rewards.

February is full of Legendary Raids that will slowly lead into Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh and the debut of Origin Forme Dialga and Palkia. Here is the general monthly Raid rotation for the Timeless Travels season in February 2024. Pokémon noted with an asterisk (*) can appear Shiny when you attempt to catch them after finishing a Raid.

All Pokémon Go February 2024 Raid Bosses and full schedule guide

New Legends will appear in multiple raids this month. Image via Niantic

Each Pokémon starts and stops appearing in five-star raids at 10am local time on the dates listed.

Five-star Raids Feb. 1 to 15: No featured Five-star Raids are live as the focus is on Mega Latios and Mega Latia Mega Raids. Feb. 15 to 20: Darkrai* Feb. 20 and 21: Cresselia* Feb. 21 and 22: Uxie* in Asia-Pacific only Feb. 21 and 22: Mespirit* in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India only Feb. 21 and 22: Azelf* in The Americas and Greenland only Feb. 22 and 23: Heatran* Feb. 23 to 26: Giratina* (Origin Forme) Feb. 26 to March 1: Cresselia* Feb. 26 to March 1: Heatran*



Dialga and Palkia capable of entering their Origin Formes will be available during Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh – Global on Feb. 24 and 25 from 10am to 6pm local time. Both will also be obtainable in their Shiny variants.

All Pokémon Go February 2024 Mega Raid Bosses and schedules

Mega Raids also rotate at 10am local time on the dates listed.

Mega Raids Feb. 1 to 15: Mega Latias* and Mega Latios* Feb. 15 to 22: Mega Absol* Feb. 22 to March 1: Mega Garchomp*



All Pokémon Go February 2024 Shadow Raid Bosses and schedules

Shadow Raids Articuno will appear in five-star Shadow Raids on Saturday and Sunday throughout February. One and three-star Shadow Raids will also appear daily with a rotating list of Pokémon.



All Pokémon Go February 2024 Raid Hours

Raid Hours take place from 6pm to 7pm local time on the listed dates. February is running more Raid Hours than normal to celebrate Go Tour: Sinnoh.

Jan. 31: Mega Latias*

Feb. 7: Mega Latios*

Feb. 19: Darkrai* with Featured Move Sludge Bomb

Feb. 20: Cresselia* with Featured Move Grass Knot

Feb. 21: Uxie* in Asia-Pacific only

Feb. 21: Mespirit* in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India only

Feb. 21: Azelf* in The Americas and Greenland only

Feb. 22: Heatran* with Featured Move Magma Storm

Feb. 23: Giratina* (Origin Forme) with Featured Move Shadow Force

Feb. 28: Cresselia*

Feb. 28: Heatran*

A special set of Elite Raid Hours will run on Feb. 14, featuring the debut of the Legendary Pokémon Enamorus (Incarnate Form.) Here are the times for that event in local time.

12 to 1pm

1 to 2pm

5 to 6pm

6 to 7pm

How do Raid Passes work in Pokémon Go?

You can get one free Raid Pass per day by visiting a gym or a Premium Raid Pass from the shop that can be used multiple times in a day. Remote Raids are also a thing, allowing players to use a Remote Raid Pass to enter a Raid on their nearby screen, or at a gym they have a Pokémon stationed at, with a distance limit of four kilometers.

For players who complete a Raid, there are multiple rewards, such as a Golden Razz Berry, a Rare Candy, a TM you can get, and the ability to try and catch the Raid Boss. You will receive some Premier Balls (a minimum of five) to use in the capture attempt, along with XP depending on your performance.