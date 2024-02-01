Pokémon Go players slam six star raid difficulty: ‘Why even try to raid’

Pokémon Go is currently hosting six-star Legendary Mega Raids with the return of Mega Latios and Latias to tie in with Pokémon Go Tour: Sinnoh later this month.

These raids are among the hardest you’ll ever take part in, and they’re very unforgiving due to their increased difficulty and capture rate. On a basic level, at least eight people should work together to take on these raids to increase your chances of success.

Six-star Legendary Mega Raids aren’t just difficult—at times, they’re straight-up unfair, considering how hard it is to capture one of the Mega Legendary Pokémon duo if you somehow overcome the fight. So, as usual, Pokémon Go fans are in an uproar about the issues plaguing the game, and are calling on Niantic to make changes, even if they know at this point that they won’t be heard.

Tour time! Image via Niantic

Most players are concerned by the raid’s poor catch rates: “It takes so much effort to get enough people together, only for it to be worse than a coin flip if you get it!? Ridiculous,” one player stated, with another pointing out that that the duo “should be [a] guaranteed catch. It’s ridiculous.”

A few fans were quick to fight back, though, explaining how Premier Balls’ catch rate scales with the number used, and that some players had been lucky and caught them fairly early. Still, these positive comments were just a few scraps in the barrel.

At this point, it feels like Pokémon Go fans are complaining more about the game with each passing day. The Legendary Mega Raids are one of many Sinnoh-focused raids coming in the next few weeks on the road to Go Tour: Sinnoh, so expect a lot more fighting—and likely complaining—from the community in the near future.