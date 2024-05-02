Pokémon Go players to get free Master Ball, massive XP boost in new Catching Wonders event

Pokémon Go is getting two new events to end its current season, and one of them is going to give every player access to a free Master Ball along with some massive experience boosts just for playing the game every day.

The Catching Wonders event, which is set to run from May 14 at 10am local time through to May 19 at 8pm, is entirely focused on getting you to catch more Pokémon. In the announcement for the upcoming event, Niantic did not detail any boosted encounters or raids—just the return of Masterwork Research that will net you a free Master Ball as well as several Pokémon Go event bonuses to go along with it.

The game’s most coveted item returns. Image via The Pokemon Company

The Masterwork Research: Catching Wonders will be the first time players can get a free Master Ball since the Timed Investigation: Master Ball research ended last November.

Because this is Masterwork Research, it will take longer much longer than typical Special Research, though the reward is a Master Ball, Berries, Stardust, XP, and featured encounters with rare Pokémon. Niantic has also specified that this research won’t expire, so you can complete it “at your own pace.”

Even though everyone is gearing up for a grind once the research tasks are revealed, the Pokémon Go community is largely just “relieved” that this isn’t yet another paid research ticket to add to 2024’s rapidly increasing total.

Players are also hoping Niantic will not put multiple time-gated research tasks like doing a raid every day for two weeks into this Masterwork Research, however, as that is near universally viewed as tedious rather than complementary to the game. “What I DON’T want is BS stuff like ‘Catch a Pokémon for X days in a row’ or ‘Earn a buddy heart for X days in a row.’ Like how the Shiny Shaymin quest had TWO separate 21-day time gates in it (and then another 12-day time gate at the end.)” one disgruntled Pokémon Go player wrote today. “TIME GATES AREN’T CHALLENGING, NIANTIC. They’re just annoying.”

This is just part of the free content offerings Niantic is putting forward for the final month of the World of Wonders season. You can claim free Special Research to earn an encounter with Diancie right now too as the Pokémon Go May event schedule begins to ramp up.

