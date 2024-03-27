Should you buy the Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research in Pokémon Go’s World of Wonders Taken Over?

Niantic is putting ticketed content into nearly every Pokémon Go event, giving you more ways to grab rewards—if you can fork over a few bucks. But just because the World of Wonders: Taken Over event offers a Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research, doesn’t mean it is worth getting.

Recommended Videos

Whenever Pokémon Go gets a paid ticket, the content is usually centered around whatever event is going on. This means whatever you are paying for is rarely the same, unless you are talking about Community Day tickets. As a result, the Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research released as part of the World of Wonders: Taken Over event focuses on the handheld game’s evil team and helping you find their bosses faster.

Pokémon Go Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research: Price guide and is it worth it?

As expected of an “evil” event. Image via Niantic

Buying the Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research ticket is only worth it if you want more encounters with Go Rocket’s leaders.

The paid ticket for this event costs $2 and gives you access to a single page of Timed Research that rewards you with six Mysterious Components, which then in turn can be used to craft a Rocket Radar, along with a completed Rocket Radar. This can help you easily clear the free Research offered in the event, including the It’s a Rocket World Special Research.

With the World of Wonders: Taken Over event running from March 27 to March 31 at 11:59pm local time, you only have until March 30 at 11:59pm local time to grab this Pokémon Go ticket and the Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more