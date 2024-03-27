All Pokémon Go World of Wonders Taken Over: It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards

Team Go Rocket is hitting the streets again in Pokémon Go, bringing new Shadow Pokémon and challenges to complete. This includes a selection of Special and Timed Research that varies in quality as the game becomes a Rocket World.

Recommended Videos

From March 27 at 12am to March 31 at 11:59pm local time the World of Wonders: Taken Over brings Shadow Groudon and several other Shadow Pokémon into Pokémon Go for the first time. Most of these Shadow Pokémon can only be encountered by beating Go Rocket NPCs, and that is part of why the It’s a Rocket World Special Research is so important to complete—alongside the other Timed Research available.

Here is a full guide to the World of Wonders: Taken Over Special Research and how to complete every task. Just don’t forget there is also a set of paid Timed Research called Chasing Team Go Rocket available too.

Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

The Shadows run deep in this event. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch 15 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Purify two Shadow Pokémon 10 Poké Balls

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts One Mysterious Component



Total Rewards: 1,500 XP and an Aipom encounter

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page two

Catch 20 Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Purify two Shadow Pokémon 10 Great Balls

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Three Mysterious Components



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Misdreavus encounter

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page three

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and one Super Rocket Radar

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page four

Find the Team Gor Rocket Boss 10 Max Potions

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader Six Max Revives



Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and a Croagunk encounter

This is the step you will get Shadow Groudon with if you manage to defeat Giovanni and capture the Legendary Pokémon.

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page five

Claim Reward! 2,500 XP

Claim Reward! 2,500 XP

Claim Reward! 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: 6,000 XP and two Silver Pinap Berries

All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards

All World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Catch five Dark-type Pokémon 500 XP

Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon 1,000 XP

Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon 1,500 XP

Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon 2,000 XP

Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon 2,500 XP



Total Rewards: Villaby encounter, five Hyper Potions, and five Revives

All World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Cach six Shadow Pokémon Three Pinap Berries

Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon Five Pinap Berries

Purify six Shadow Pokémon Seven Pinap Berries



Total Rewards: Pawniard encounter, five Max Potions, and five Revives

All Pokémon Go Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards

All Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt Mysterious Component

Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component

Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component

Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component

Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component

Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts Mysterious Component



Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, one Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter

All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research Task Rewards Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt One Mysterious Component Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts Sabeleye encounter

Inkay encounter Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts Vullaby encounter Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader Pawniard encounter

Vullaby encounter Purify three Shadow Pokémon One Fast TM

One Charged TM

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more