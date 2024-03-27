Category:
All Pokémon Go World of Wonders Taken Over: It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards

The Rocket Boss awaits.
|
Published: Mar 26, 2024 07:31 pm
Team Go Rocket is hitting the streets again in Pokémon Go, bringing new Shadow Pokémon and challenges to complete. This includes a selection of Special and Timed Research that varies in quality as the game becomes a Rocket World.

From March 27 at 12am to March 31 at 11:59pm local time the World of Wonders: Taken Over brings Shadow Groudon and several other Shadow Pokémon into Pokémon Go for the first time. Most of these Shadow Pokémon can only be encountered by beating Go Rocket NPCs, and that is part of why the It’s a Rocket World Special Research is so important to complete—alongside the other Timed Research available.

Here is a full guide to the World of Wonders: Taken Over Special Research and how to complete every task. Just don’t forget there is also a set of paid Timed Research called Chasing Team Go Rocket available too.

Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more

Giovanni with Shadow Mewtwo and Groudon.
The Shadows run deep in this event. Image via Niantic

All Pokémon Go It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch 15 Pokémon
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Purify two Shadow Pokémon
    • 10 Poké Balls
  • Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • One Mysterious Component

Total Rewards: 1,500 XP and an Aipom encounter

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page two

  • Catch 20 Pokémon
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Purify two Shadow Pokémon
    • 10 Great Balls
  • Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Three Mysterious Components

Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Misdreavus encounter

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page three

  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
    • 2,500 XP
  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
    • 2,500 XP
  • Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
    • 2,500 XP

Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and one Super Rocket Radar

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page four

  • Find the Team Gor Rocket Boss
    • 10 Max Potions
  • Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
    • 10 Ultra Balls
  • Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader
    • Six Max Revives

Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and a Croagunk encounter

This is the step you will get Shadow Groudon with if you manage to defeat Giovanni and capture the Legendary Pokémon.

Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page five

  • Claim Reward!
    • 2,500 XP
  • Claim Reward!
    • 2,500 XP
  • Claim Reward!
    • 2,500 XP

Total Rewards: 6,000 XP and two Silver Pinap Berries

All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards

All World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Catch five Dark-type Pokémon
    • 500 XP
  • Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon
    • 1,000 XP
  • Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon
    • 1,500 XP
  • Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon
    • 2,000 XP
  • Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon
    • 2,500 XP

Total Rewards: Villaby encounter, five Hyper Potions, and five Revives

All World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Cach six Shadow Pokémon
    • Three Pinap Berries
  • Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon
    • Five Pinap Berries
  • Purify six Shadow Pokémon
    • Seven Pinap Berries

Total Rewards: Pawniard encounter, five Max Potions, and five Revives

All Pokémon Go Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards

All Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

  • Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
    • Mysterious Component
  • Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Mysterious Component
  • Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Mysterious Component
  • Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Mysterious Component
  • Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Mysterious Component
  • Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
    • Mysterious Component

Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, one Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter

All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Field Research tasks and rewards

Field Research TaskRewards
Defeat a Team Go Rocket GruntOne Mysterious Component
Defeat two Team Go Rocket GruntsSabeleye encounter
Inkay encounter
Defeat four Team Go Rocket GruntsVullaby encounter
Defeat a Team Go Rocket LeaderPawniard encounter
Vullaby encounter 
Purify three Shadow PokémonOne Fast TM
One Charged TM
