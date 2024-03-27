All Pokémon Go World of Wonders Taken Over: It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards

Team Go Rocket is hitting the streets again in Pokémon Go, bringing new Shadow Pokémon and challenges to complete. This includes a selection of Special and Timed Research that varies in quality as the game becomes a Rocket World.
From March 27 at 12am to March 31 at 11:59pm local time the World of Wonders: Taken Over brings Shadow Groudon and several other Shadow Pokémon into Pokémon Go for the first time. Most of these Shadow Pokémon can only be encountered by beating Go Rocket NPCs, and that is part of why the It’s a Rocket World Special Research is so important to complete—alongside the other Timed Research available.
Here is a full guide to the World of Wonders: Taken Over Special Research and how to complete every task. Just don’t forget there is also a set of paid Timed Research called Chasing Team Go Rocket available too.
Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Research guide: All tasks, rewards, and more
All Pokémon Go It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards
Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page one
- Catch 15 Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Purify two Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Poké Balls
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- One Mysterious Component
Total Rewards: 1,500 XP and an Aipom encounter
Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page two
- Catch 20 Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Purify two Shadow Pokémon
- 10 Great Balls
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Three Mysterious Components
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP and a Misdreavus encounter
Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page three
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo
- 2,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff
- 2,500 XP
- Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra
- 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: 2,500 XP and one Super Rocket Radar
Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page four
- Find the Team Gor Rocket Boss
- 10 Max Potions
- Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss
- 10 Ultra Balls
- Defeat the Team Go Rocket Leader
- Six Max Revives
Total Rewards: 3,000 XP and a Croagunk encounter
This is the step you will get Shadow Groudon with if you manage to defeat Giovanni and capture the Legendary Pokémon.
Full It’s a Rocket World Special Research tasks and rewards page five
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 XP
- Claim Reward!
- 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: 6,000 XP and two Silver Pinap Berries
All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards
All World of Wonders: Taken Over Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Catch five Dark-type Pokémon
- 500 XP
- Catch 10 Dark-type Pokémon
- 1,000 XP
- Catch 15 Dark-type Pokémon
- 1,500 XP
- Catch 20 Dark-type Pokémon
- 2,000 XP
- Catch 25 Dark-type Pokémon
- 2,500 XP
Total Rewards: Villaby encounter, five Hyper Potions, and five Revives
- Cach six Shadow Pokémon
- Three Pinap Berries
- Catch 12 Shadow Pokémon
- Five Pinap Berries
- Purify six Shadow Pokémon
- Seven Pinap Berries
Total Rewards: Pawniard encounter, five Max Potions, and five Revives
All Pokémon Go Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards
All Chasing Team Go Rocket Timed Research tasks and rewards page one
- Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
- Mysterious Component
- Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Mysterious Component
- Defeat three Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Mysterious Component
- Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Mysterious Component
- Defeat five Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Mysterious Component
- Defeat six Team Go Rocket Grunts
- Mysterious Component
Total Rewards: One Super Incubator, one Rocket Radar, and a Pawniard encounter
All Pokémon Go World of Wonders: Taken Over Field Research tasks and rewards
|Field Research Task
|Rewards
|Defeat a Team Go Rocket Grunt
|One Mysterious Component
|Defeat two Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Sabeleye encounter
Inkay encounter
|Defeat four Team Go Rocket Grunts
|Vullaby encounter
|Defeat a Team Go Rocket Leader
|Pawniard encounter
Vullaby encounter
|Purify three Shadow Pokémon
|One Fast TM
One Charged TM