A Master Ball sitting on the edge of a desk.
Image via Niantic
Category:
Pokémon

‘Worth saving?’: Pokémon Go players agree what to use Master Balls on other than Galarian Birds

Think twice.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Apr 22, 2024 05:27 am

Besides being the only sure-shot way to catch ‘mons, the Master Ball is one of the rarest items in Pokémon Go. If you aren’t sure where to use the couple you have collected so far, the community has several suggestions—and it isn’t for a Galerian Bird. 

Narrating a story of how they wasted a precious Master Ball on a zero-star Galarian Articuno in a Reddit post, a Pokémon Go player shared their hesitancy on saving their one last Master Ball on a Galarian Bird and requested the community’s thoughts on how to best use the rare Poké Ball type. “Is the Master Ball worth saving? What else would you use it on, besides the G birds?” they asked, stirring a debate in the comments.

Galarian Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos in promotional art for Pokemon Go.
Would you use a Master Ball on them? Image via Niantic

“A Hundo raid boss on the last ball. Depends on the raid boss of course,” the most popular comment in the thread reads, with many follow-up replies indicating that focusing on Hundo types should be your goal with the Master Ball. Most Pokémon Go players in the thread were not fans of using a Master Ball on the Galerian Birds.

Interestingly though, one player reminded Galarian Birds might be worth a Master Ball—but only if they can be lucky traded. “I caught Galarian Zapdos in a Master Ball and lucky traded it with a friend’s Galarian Zapdos. I wouldn’t say using the Master Ball on them is generally not a good idea, but it’s definitely necessary to have the possibility to lucky trade them,” they wrote. 

While there are many suggestions in the thread, the overall idea is to look for rare traits and use the Master Ball as thoughtfully as possible. Even if you’re using it on a Galarian Bird, I’d recommend using it on a Hundo type—or at least make sure they have IVs worth a Master Ball.

Considering you can only have a maximum of two Master Balls in Pokémon Go so far (zero for those who missed the events), you should think twice before using them. You should undoubtedly strive to save them for rarer species and not waste them, even if you lose them in the cutest possible way. But ultimately, it’s your call.

