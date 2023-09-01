All Timed Investigation: Master Ball tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

A new Pokémon Go season is here, which means Niantic is giving players tons of incentive to come back and enjoy the game for another three-month stretch of content. This includes providing everyone a chance to earn a second Master Ball even if they already got one when the ultimate capture tool was originally released.

At the start of the Adventures Abound season on Sept. 1 and until Nov. 21 at 8pm local time, players can complete a set of Timed Investigation research to unlock a Master Ball that they can use to catch any Pokémon in the game without fail.

Timed Investigation: Master Ball is just the second time the item has been available for players to obtain in Pokémon Go, though it appears Niantic will be making it a periodic release so players aren’t worried about hoarding the tool instead of using—something I’m very guilty of. Here are all of the tasks you need to complete to finish this new investigation before it expires.

The ultimate tool used to catch any Pokémon. Image via Niantic

How to complete Timed Investigation: Master Ball in Pokémon Go

Timed Investigation: Master Ball page one

Catch 1,000 Pokémon 8,000 XP

Win 60 raids 8,000 XP

Hatch 30 Eggs 8,000 XP

Catch 100 different species of Pokémon 8,000 XP

Make 120 Excellent Throws 8,000 XP

Complete 150 Field Research tasks 8,000 XP

Explore 50km 8,000 XP

Spin 300 PokéStops 8,000 XP

Earn 100,000 XP 8,000 XP

Earn 100,000 Stardust 8,000 XP



Total reward: One Master Ball, 3,000 Stardust, and 20,000 XP

There is plenty of other content launching alongside this new Timed Investigation, including two waves of Pokémon from Scarlet and Violet appearing for the first time in Pokémon Go.

