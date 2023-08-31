First wave of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet species hits Pokémon Go’s Adventures Abound season

Niantic has been teasing the introduction of various Pokémon Scarlet and Violet species to Pokémon Go for almost a month and now we know exactly when some of them will start releasing for players to catch.

As part of the upcoming Adventures Abound season of content, which begins on Sept. 1 and will run for the next several months, eight different species originally introduced in Gen IX will be added to Pokémon Go in two waves.

More Paldean Pokémon will make the jump into the mobile game after this too, but for now, this is what players can expect to see in the coming weeks.

Starting with a new event called A Paldean Adventure, which will run from Sept. 5 to 10, Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly will all be added. This means all three Paldean Starters will be available before the Galarian Starters in Pokémon Go.

Lechonk will also be included in that first wave of Scarlet and Violet Pokémon with a special set of Ultra Unlock bonus Timed Research themed around it too. Lucky players can even encounter a Shiny Lechonk right as it begins appearing in the game.

Once that event ends, players can find Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly in 5km Eggs and Lechonk in 2km Eggs. A new set of avatar items called Paldea Set: Kitakami will also be available during the event to coincide with the launch of SV’s The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 1: The Teal Mask DLC on Sept. 13.

As soon as A Paldean Adventure wraps up, Ultra Unlock: Paldea will begin and introduce four additional Gen IX ​​Pokémon.

Plenty of Paldean Pokemon are on the way. Image via Niantic

Nymble, Pawmi, Bombirdier, and Frigibax will all be appearing during that bonus event, which players would have unlocked during Pokémon Go Fest 2023. It will run from Sept. 10 to 15 and feature paid Timed Research themed around Pawmi and increased encounters for all Paldean Pokémon featured in the game.

Frigibax will be added to the 10km Egg pool after the event and Bombirdier will be available as a Shiny from day one.

In addition to this news, we also know Community Day Classic: Charmander will run on Sept. 2 and more special events are on the way throughout the new season.

