Pokémon Go players are desperate for Niantic to fix ‘nerfed’ Showcase feature rewards

Pokémon Go fans fear Niantic nerfed the Showcase feature rewards over the weekend, and are desperately asking the developers to revert them.

Many players pointed out that last weekend’s rewards weren’t as rich as during previous Showcases, which quickly led them to believe that Niantic nerfed them. This started a discussion in various Reddit threads on July 30, with fans asking the devs to return the original rewards to the feature.

At the same time, some players believe this nerf could actually be temporary but intentional. They underlined the latest Showcase was actually a lot shorter than previous ones since it lasted around five hours and not a day or two, so it makes sense to nerf the rewards for an event that doesn’t last as long as usual.

On the other side, a couple of players believe everything in Pokémon Go was nerfed, including Pokéstops, routes, and raid rewards. “It’s so weird that they think we just won’t notice,” one comment reads.

Showcases were introduced to Pokémon Go at the beginning of July. In these events, players may visit certain Pokéstops and show off their Pokémon who have remarkable traits. Doing so adds them to the Showcase competition at the current Pokéstop, and after it’s done, players receive rewards based on their Pokémon’s rank.

Ever since their introduction about a month ago, players have been praising Showcases, agreeing it’s a nice addition. For example, they’re fond of how it’s not about grinding or directly battling other trainers, but about displaying your favorite, remarkable Pokémon.

