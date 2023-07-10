Pokémon Go players agree on ways to improve new showcase feature

As it is now, players with multiple accounts have an advantage over trainers with just one profile.

Niantic introduced the PokéStop Showcase, a new type of friendly competition inside Pokémon Go, earlier this month, and the community already has some feedback on how the developers can improve it.

For example, part of the community agreed that the showcase scores don’t have an ideal layout as the scores are kept hidden until you check the showcase. According to one player, this only benefits players who have multiple Pokémon Go accounts as they can use one alt account to check the scoreboard and then enter the contest with a Pokémon from another account, which spoils the competition.

“It would be more fair and equal if everyone could just see the scoreboard at all times,” Redditor Uunikana wrote on July 10. “Also, it is very annoying to not be able to check the exact Showcase score of your Pokémon at any time. Weight/height only tell you so much about the individual [Pokémon] you just caught.”

The issue Uunikana brought up is worse now because players are limited to entering only three PokéStop Showcases for now until the next update rolls out. If players enter a contest and lose, they can’t switch to a completely new Showcase if they already entered three.

In the meanwhile, people with multiple accounts can abuse the current system and spy on the scores with an alt to see if they have a chance to win the contest and take the prize.

“It is a benefit to them when you are limited to only being able to enter up to 3 contests and can’t pull out after you enter,” Redditor BufoAmoris wrote on July 10, in an explanation to another player on why the PokéStop Showcases are busted at the moment. “If I knew I had no chance at placing high, I would not enter if I had the option to keep looking for another contest.”

While the PokéStop Showcase feature was met with enthusiasm at first, some players ran into bugs after the update rolled out and couldn’t take part in the contests. The community was also vocal about not being able to switch out Pokémon after hitting the cap, which Niantic will fix in the next update.

If the players are lucky, Niantic will listen and keep the PokéStop Showcase scores visible at all times so the players with smurf accounts don’t have an advantage.

