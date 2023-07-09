Niantic promises to fix multiple Pokémon Go bugs, including broken Showcase feature

Niantic’s successful rollout of the long-awaited PokéStop Showcase feature in Pokémon Go has been drowned out by community outrage over numerous gamebreaking bugs affecting the playing experience. The company has vowed to correct these issues in the next update but that hasn’t stopped avid fans taking to social media to complain about the problems.

In the new PokéStop Showcases, players are supposed to be able to show off their beloved Pokémon with special traits at participating PokéStops. Whether the contest is to find the largest or smallest Pokémon within a species, these Showcases offer nice rewards for the winners. All you have to do is enter a Pokémon that fits the theme of the Showcase and see how it compares to other player’s Pokémon.

However, players have already run into a few issues with this new feature. Players who’ve hit the three-contest limit won’t be able to swap out the Pokémon they’ve already entered into the Showcases. Other players aren’t even finding any Showcases at all.

Hello Bob! We're aware that some Trainers can't see PokéStop Showcases on PokéStops. Keep an eye on this space: https://t.co/2sMjjcoFx1 Besides the above issue, there may be no PokèStop Showcases visible for Trainers at the moment. They are expected to return on July 9. ^SF — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 7, 2023

Niantic said the switching issue should be fixed with the next update, while Showcases are expected to reappear again starting July 9.

Outside of the buggy Showcases, other players are stumbling upon weird clusters of Pokémon overlapping on the map. According to one player, most of the Pokémon in the cluster can’t actually be encountered. Niantic has also promised to get this one fixed in the next update.

Thank you for sharing, Trainer! We are aware of the issue where Pokémon appear overlapped on the Map. This should be resolved in the next release (0.277.0). Please let us know if you have any other questions. ^LN — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) July 8, 2023

While it’s great that the company is continuing to acknowledge and be transparent about these bugs, players are still not having it. The frustration comes in response to how Niantic has treated these separate incidents involving bugs in the game.

Back in June 2023, players were pleasantly surprised by a bug that increased the Pokémon spawn radius only for Niantic to remove the unintended feature almost immediately. Meanwhile, players are doubtful the company is rushing to fix these newer bugs that actually hinder their gaming experience. “They rushed to fix the beneficial bug the first time but are casually taking their time to fix this bug that is not beneficial and annoying,” one player commented on a July 8 Reddit thread.

Others believe the fix to this might be by removing a popular quick catch exploit, which would be the final straw for disgruntled players. “It makes me feel more like a customer than a player,” summed up one player’s experience.

With each new bug that pops up, players are getting fed up with not only the inconveniences but also how the company is handling them. Here’s hoping the next update addresses these issues so we can all get back to enjoying Pokémon Go as it was intended.

