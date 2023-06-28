Pokémon Go players are ‘getting sick’ of inconsistent bug fixes after spawn radius reversal

Pokémon Go players have been venting their frustration in abundance after a hotfix removed an increase to spawn radius, pointing out other bugs have been present for years.

The last few days have been a rollercoaster ride for Pokémon Go players, with a silent update increasing the spawn radius of Pokemon in a surprising but welcomed change.

Niantic’s silence on the matter was bizarre, though the reason then became clear as it reversed the ‘unintended’ update to the game.

While the developers promised to take “feedback into consideration” as they look to “optimize the Pokémon encounter experience in the future,” the reversal of a popular change has resulted in fury.

A multitude of Reddit topics were created on the subject, with one on June 27 strongly declaring the player was “getting sick of Niantic toying with their feelings,” having finally seemed to have issued a positive chance but then stripping it away from players.

That sentiment was shared by others in the community, with one player commenting “It’s like whenever they see their player base actually happy about something their first thought is to how to put an end to that.”

Another quipped that Niantic was “allergic to W’s” having missed out on the “easiest slam dunk ever.”

In a separate post on June 27, another player commented how “people have waited months for certain bug fixes with nothing from Niantic,” questioning why some glitches have been present for years, while unintentional improvements to player experience are fixed as fast as possible.

On the face of it, this is a massive fumble by Niantic as the reversal has done nothing but infuriate fans, which makes little sense considering an increase to an 80-meter spawn distance from 40 is not a massive change.

Even more so considering my avatar is constantly walking around while standing still and I can’t seem to spawn the Pokémon I want, while my friend less than a meter away can.

