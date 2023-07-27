Pokemon Go Plus + has a secret Pikachu easter egg, but only on your birthday

We all love Pikachu, but how delightful will it be if you can wake up to the adorable Pokémon’s wishes on your birthday? Well, thanks to the Pokémon Go Plus + device, you can have the yellow furball chant the birthday song on your special day with some special effects.

There’s a small easter egg exclusive to the GO Plus + device. First noticed by DowMad_ on Reddit on July 26, the device’s alarm changes to Pikachu singing the birthday song on the user’s cake day. Not only this but the song is accompanied by blinking yellow lights and ends in a multicolor display.

If you’re wondering how the device knows your date of birth, it pulls the information from your Pokémon Go or Sleep account. As you may already know, the GO Plus + isn’t an independent device. It only works with Pokémon Go and Pokémon Sleep.

Although both Pokémon games come with a plethora of easter eggs of their own, the birthday easter egg on the GO Plus + featuring Pikachu is a welcome addition to the book of mysteries—the kids are definitely going to love it.

Launched on July 14, the Pokémon Go Plus + connects with the GO and the Sleep smart device apps, offering you the chance to complete your Pokédex hands-free and track your sleep with the push of a button.

Pikachu isn’t just there to sing for you on your birthday. It resides in the device and can be called upon to sing lullabies or entrusted with waking you up every morning.

When connected with the Sleep app, you can boost your friendship with Pikachu the more you sleep and unlock more tunes for the morning alarm. You can also unlock additional Pokémon depending on how you sleep and complete the Sleep Pokédex.

On the other hand, if you connect the GO Plus + with the Pokémon Go app, you’ll be able to spin PokéStops, throw Poké Balls hands-free, and catch a Snorlax with a sleeping cap.

