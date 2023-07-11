The Pokémon Go Plus + device rewards you for sleeping instead of playing

Brand new details for the Pokémon Go Plus + device is slowly trickling online, with one feature likely to put you to sleep—literally—to earn some exclusive rewards.

The device isn’t even out yet with the official release slated for July 21, but that hasn’t stopped some lucky players from snagging an early copy from Arceus-knows-where. Originally players who got the device early weren’t able to connect it yet, but following a brand new patch to the game this morning, we can finally see what the device can do when it connects to your phone.

On top of the stuff we were already aware of, such as the ability to auto-catch Pokémon and spin Pokéstops just by walking past them, some more unusual features of the device are slowly trickling out with one that stands out most of all.

Time for a long snooze. Image via Niantic

One of these features includes a sleeping feature, likely a tie-in with the Pokémon Sleep app coming out later this month. The feature allows you to set an alarm in Pokémon Go and while you sleep, you will earn Stardust, Buddy Hearts, and Stickers the longer you sleep. That’s right folks, we have gotten to the point where Niantic is essentially offering you to pay to not play the game even when you are sleeping.

On top of this weird feature, the device also has a built-in Pikachu voice effect that you can thankfully silence so while you’re walking people don’t hear Pikachu noises coming from your backpack 24/7, and the ability to share sleep data.

It all seems pretty good if your life is built around Pokemon Go to the point you even want to play while sleeping. Gotta get that grind mentality going after all if you really want to catch ’em all.

