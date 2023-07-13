Pokémon Go fans bemoan Riolu egg event for being lackluster and ‘scammy’

Some Pokémon Go players are disappointed about the Riolu egg event coming later this month, which continues the frustration for trainers around the mechanic.

As an incredibly popular Pokémon, players were excited to see Riolu take center stage in the upcoming egg event, though the details have left the general consensus labeling it as another piece of lackluster content.

The event will last just three hours on July 22 from 2pm to 5pm local time and provides no distance reduction to hatch time, which essentially leaves players needing to purchase multiple incubators for even a slim chance of hatching Riolu.

Unfortunately, this is nothing new for Pokémon Go players as the egg events have been dubbed “scammy” by fans—with one Reddit user highlighting how they hatched over 150 eggs in a previous event and received zero Shiny Pokémon.

With even the odds of getting a regular Riolu so low, one fan suggested that players would be better off spending their Saturday “doing something nicer” and another commented that they are “not even bothering.”

To make matters worse, players in Pokémon Go can only hold a limited number of eggs at a time and there is no way to discard unwanted ones, so players wanting to capitalize on the Riolu event may be forced to avoid spinning PokéStops entirely in the meantime.

On top of that, eggs themselves are extremely unpopular given the repetitive nature of hatches that usually sees the same Pokémon again and again, rather than the rarer ‘mons that have a chance of hatching.

Better egg content will come through Adventure Week starting on July 27, which provides half-distance for hatching eggs and should prove to be significantly less stressful.

