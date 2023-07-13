Pokémon Go streamer gets IRL donation when fan walks up and hands him cash

A wholesome encounter saw Pokémon Go streamer Landoalpha stumble across a fan and receive an IRL cash donation. Talk about old school.

Landoalpha was seemingly ready to wrap up his adventure for the day when he said “that might be it guys”, clearly not expecting the interaction that followed. He was approached by three fans, one of whom had his name recognized by Landoalpha for his prominence in chat, and handed him two dollars for an “IRL dono”.

The donation was described as “wild” by the surprised streamer, who was left with an interaction, and a clip, that he can remember for the rest of his life. He took the clip of his encounter onto Twitter, indicating that it was the first team he got a “stream sniped dono during a Pokémon Go IRL stream”.

My first time ever getting a stream sniped dono during a Pokemon GO IRL stream 🤯 pic.twitter.com/fUtnvW2XQ5 — landoralpha (@landoralpha) July 12, 2023

Other fans loved seeing the interaction occur, also describing it as “wild” and pointing out Landoalpha had now hit the stage where he was “street famous”. It was a moment that showed how wholesome online communities can be, making a nice change from all the horror stories that usually get plastered over social media where people are less than kind.

The IRL donation was a significant improvement from another recent IRL stream on Pokémon Go, where Landoalpha stumbled upon a fireworks display and promptly encountered connectivity issues due to the number of others going live.

It just goes to show that whenever someone is streaming IRL while they’re out and about, you never truly know what lies around the next corner.

About the author