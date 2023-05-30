Repetitive Egg hatches are boring Pokémon Go players, demanding big changes

Alongside battling and taking on raids, one of the most exciting parts about Pokémon Go is filling out your Pokédex with new Pokémon, and one such way is hatching via Eggs. However, players are getting increasingly frustrated over duplicate hatchings, with some users continually getting the same Pokémon each time.

Among the many different ways to obtain a Pokémon, Egg hatches can either be the most exciting or most disappointing. There are both regularly common and super rare Pokémon that can hatch from these Eggs, but you won’t know which ‘mon it’ll hatch into until the time comes. In theory, you could be hatching the same Pokémon over and over again.

This unlucky scenario is exactly what many players are saying happened to them at some point, and the topic sparked discussion online on May 28. Players are far from happy and they want changes.

The conversation starter was the popular Arthur’s Fist meme with multiple Togedemaru hatches from 10k Eggs to show the frustration of hatching the same Pokémon one too many times. As cute as Togedemaru is, a collector doesn’t really need more than one of them in the game; their candies aren’t as useful since they don’t evolve, and they can’t even be Shiny hunted in the game yet.

Most importantly, hatching another Togedemaru means you didn’t get to hatch a new Pokémon you don’t already own. It’s even worse if you wasted precious Incubators on them.

One player commented, “They need to change that. Togedemaru is a rather common wild Pokémon, why is it an egg that takes 10km to get?” The overwhelming majority responded, “Because Niantic sucks.”

Other fans shared similar Egg-hatching experiences with Pokémon other than Togedemaru. “Back in my day, it was Gligars, you young whippersnappers!” one mentioned. “That’s me with Chingling and 5ks,” said another.

Unfortunately, this redundant hatching problem is sucking the excitement out of the game, and players are pointing fingers at Niantic: “If one of Niantic’s goals was to make the game fun and rewarding for players, the game would be way different.”

While users are vocalizing their frustrations and hoping for more variety, they don’t have high expectations, especially when this isn’t the first time players have been disappointed by Eggs in the game.

