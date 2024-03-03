Pokémon Go Charged-up Research Day event guide: All bonuses, wild encounters, and increased Shiny odds

Niantic has started putting a focus on smaller Pokémon Go events that run for short periods and focus on one major theme. The Charged-Up Research Day event is the latest version of that approach, bringing featured Electric types and research tasks at the forefront—along with boosted Shiny odds.

If you like seeing Pokémon like Electrike and Joltik, you will get a chance to encounter plenty of them as the Charged-Up Research Day event runs from 2pm to 5pm on March 3. The timing might be limited but it offers plenty of Field Research that will net you encounters with featured species such as Chinchou, and all of them have an increased chance of being Shiny.

There is also a set of Timed Research with even more encounters available at that increased Shiny rate—for a price. Here is a full rundown of the Charged-Up Research Day lineup, with the normal encounters, bonuses, and everything in between.

Full Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day event content guide

Pikachu is featured here and at the next event. Image via The Pokémon Company

If you are taking part in the Charged-Up Research Day event, your main goal will be completing as much Field Research as possible. If you want additional encounters with featured Pokémon, you can also purchase the $1 Timed Research ticket tied to the event.

Outside of that, there are only a few boosted encounters that aren’t featured in the wider World of Wonders event lineup for March.

All Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day boosted spawns

Here is the full list of every Pokémon that has an increased chance to appear during the Charged-Up Research Day event. We’ve marked every Pokémon that can appear in their Shiny form with an asterisk (*) next to their name. Only the research encounters have boosted Shiny odds.

All boosted wild encounters Pikachu* Voltorb* Plusle* Minun* Emolga Pawmi

Research encounters Chinchou* Electrike* Blitzle* Joltik* Helioptile*



All Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day event bonuses

Boosted chance to encounter a Shiny Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile by completing Timed or Field Research tasks.

Once the Charged-Up Research Day is done, you can turn your focus to the upcoming Pokémon Horizons: The Series event.