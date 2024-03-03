Should you pick Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile in Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research?

To kick off the new season of Pokémon Go, Niantic is giving you a shocking chance to catch some Electric-type Pokémon through the use of research tasks. You must pick between five different Pokémon along the way.

Recommended Videos

During the Charged-Up Research Day from 2 to 5pm on March 3, specific Electric-type Pokémon will be spawning more frequently in the wild, and special Field Research will be available. Pokémon encountered through Field Research will have a higher chance of being Shiny too—and that pairs with the Timed Research available in this World of Wonders event.

For $1, you can purchase a ticket to unlock the Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research. This is a simple set of Research that will have you encountering more Electric-type Pokémon and giving specific rewards depending on if you choose to follow the Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile path along the way.

Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research: Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile paths? Which is better?

You can never go wrong with some Unovan Electric types. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

If you decide to purchase the $1 Timed Research ticket for the Charged-Up Research Day event, you will have two pages of easy tasks to complete to get yourself more rewards with featured Pokémon that have increased Shiny odds.

You will automatically be guaranteed an encounter with at least one Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, and Helioptile during the first page but after that, you need to pick one of those Pokémon to focus on. Depending on which path you take, you will get more encounters with that species by completing research tasks, which also means you will have more chances to encounter a Shiny for that Pokémon.

Every research task will remain the same regardless of your choice between the Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile paths. The only difference is that the rewards will focus on encounters with the Pokémon you select.

Should you buy the Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research?

For $1, the Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research is a decent deal for players looking to Shiny hunt—but only if that hunt is for one of the featured Pokémon.

To make that clear, unless you are looking to catch plenty of or Shiny hunt one of Chinchou. Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile, this research ticket likely isn’t worth it for you because those are the only real rewards on the board.