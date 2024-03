All Pokémon Go Charged-up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards

Get ready to shock yourself, or at least your phone as the Charged-Up Research Day rolls into Pokémon Go with a handful of exclusive offers centered around Electric-type Pokémon. And, depending on which featured Pokémon you favor, you might even get a Shiny while completing some Timed Research.

The Charged-Up Research Day runs from 2pm to 5pm on March 3 and focuses on a handful of featured Electric types like Electrike and Blitzle. Any Pokémon you encounter through Field Research or the paid Timed Research ticket available has an increased chance of appearing as a Shiny—making this event great for specific Shiny hunts.

There are around exclusive Field Research tasks and the full set of paid Timed Research available for you to complete while the Chaged-Up Research Day is live. Here is a full guide for all of that content and the rewards you can get for completing it.

Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research Guide: All tasks and rewards

Get ready for different levels of shock. Image via Niantic

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page one

Complete a Field Research task Chinchou encounter

Complete a Field Research task Electrike encounter

Complete a Field Research task Blitzle encounter

Complete a Field Research task Joltik encounter

Complete a Field Research task Helioptile encounter



Total Rewards: 1,000 Stardust and 2,500 XP

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research: Pick your path

If you purchase the $1 Charged-Up Research Day, you will have the choice between paths focusing on Chinchou, Electrike, Blitzle, Joltik, or Helioptile. This choice will not impact the tasks you need to complete, only the rewards you get along each path.

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Chinchou)

Complete a Field Research task Chinchou encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Chinchou encounter



Total Rewards: Chinchou encounter

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Electrike)

Complete a Field Research task Electrike encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Electrike encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Electrike encounter



Total Rewards: Electrike encounter

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Blitzle)

Complete a Field Research task Blitzle encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Blitzle encounter



Total Rewards: Blitzle encounter

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Joltik)

Complete a Field Research task Joltik encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Joltik encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Joltik encounter



Total Rewards: Joltik encounter

Charged-Up Research Day Timed Research tasks and rewards page two (Helioptile)

Complete a Field Research task Helioptile encounter

Complete two Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete three Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete four Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete five Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete six Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete seven Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete eight Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete nine Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter

Complete 10 Field Research tasks Helioptile encounter



Total Rewards: Helioptile encounter

All Pokémon Go Charged-Up Research Day exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards