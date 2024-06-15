Forgot password
Crabrawler in Pokemon Go
Image via the Pokémon company. Remix by Dot Esports
Category:
Pokémon

Pokémon Go Beach Bash Timed Research: All tasks and rewards

Complete these tasks to earn all rewards before the event is over.
Image of Zack Palm
Zack Palm
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 07:57 pm

The Pokémon Go Spelunker’s Cove event is live, and you can participate in it for a limited time to catch the handful of exclusive spawns appearing within it. Those who want to get more from the experience can purchase the Beach Bash Timed Research.

It is important to note that the Beach Bash Timed Research is a paid ticket: You need to purchase it before you can begin working on these rewards. You can buy them directly from the Pokémon Go store in the game. Unlike Special Research tickets, Timed Research has an ending point. We recommend you grab this ticket early on during the Spelunker’s Cove if you want the full rewards.

Here’s how to complete the Beach Bash Timed Research in Pokémon Go.

How to complete Beach Bash Timed Research in Pokémon Go

Pokemon Go Spelunker's Cove
Crabrawler is the featured Pokémon for the Spelunker’s Cove event, giving players access to its Shiny form. Image via Niantic

The Spelunker’s Cove event runs from June 15 at 10am to June 18 at 8pm in your local timezone. It gives you a full weekend to complete all five tasks for the Beach Bash Timed Research, which should be plenty of time.

The rewards for this Timed Research provide you with additional Crabrawler encounters and up to five Premium Battle Passes. It’s a good opportunity to increase your chances of finding a Shiny Crabrawler and earning Premium rewards in Pokémon Go.

There’s only one full set of tasks for the Beach Bash Timed Research, with five missions within it. Many veteran Pokémon Go players should finish them within a few hours, especially if you’re outside, enjoying the summer weather. It’s similar to the Slumbering Sands Timed Research, the one we had a few weeks ago to kick off the start of the Shared Skies season.

Task 1

  • Power up Pokémon five times
    • Two Premium Battle Passes
  • Explore 5km
    • Crabrawler encounter
  • Spin 10 PokéStops
    • Crabrawler encounter
  • Catch 20 Pokémon
    • Crabrawler encounter
  • Power up Pokémon 10 times
    • Crabrawler encounter

All Beach Bash Completion rewards: Three Premium Battle Passes, a Crabrawler encounter, and 20 Crabrawler candy.

