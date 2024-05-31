All Shared Skies Timed Research Part 1 tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The latest Pokémon Go season, Shared Skies, has gone live, and with it comes a season-long series of research tasks you can work through to earn multiple rewards. The first step of that research is available: Shared Skies Timed Research Part One.

Similar to previous season-long tasks and other Timed Research, you have limited time to complete it while playing Pokémon Go. It should become available in your local area starting June 1 at 10am. When it does, expect to unlock more tasks and rewards throughout the season as Niantic prepares to ramp up for the largest event of their year: Pokémon Go Fest.

How to complete Shared Skies Timed Research Part One in Pokémon Go

Expect another Mega Rayquaza encounter during the Shared Skies events and upcoming Mega Raids. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Don’t expect to spend too much time on these tasks for the first part of this Timed Research. Many of them are relatively straightforward regarding tasks they could give you Pokémon Go. It’s a good way to set the stage for the Shared Skies season, and you can also work on this while working through the Stadium Sights event.

There’s only one list of tasks you must work through, and no choices are featured in this Timed Research. Again, we don’t expect you to spend too much time on them while playing Pokémon Go, and you can likely complete them during your time playing through the Shared Skies season. When the larger events arrive, prepare to work alongside other trainers to earn exclusive rewards, such as getting a Dawn Wings Necrozma added to your PokéDex.

You can earn these tasks and rewards for completing the Shared Skies Timed Research Part One in Pokémon Go.

Task One

Hatch five eggs Swablu encounter

Explore 5km 30 Poké Balls

Hatch 10 eggs Sandygast encounter

Explore 10km 20 Razz Berries

Hatch 15 eggs Clauncher encounter

Catch Pokémon on 10 different days Three Golden Razz Berries



All Completion Rewards: 2,500 Stardust, 3,000 XP, and a Lapras Encounter.

