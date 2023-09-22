Pokémon fans would love a future game to look like Octopath Traveler

The Pokémon franchise dipping in visual quality following the transition to 3D for Gen VI is a common community opinion. Creating a Reddit thread on Sept. 21, user HiMyNameIsCranjis suggested that a transition to the HD-2D style of Octopath Traveler would reignite love lost.

Their assembled evidence certainly has me convinced, even if I disagree with one point in particular.

By far the biggest point in favor of HD-2D focuses on the latest generation of games, Scarlet and Violet. The performance issues of Gen IX’s debut have been well-documented, issues persisting to this day. Though players enjoyed a slight graphical upgrade for the Pokémon, many bugs and frame stutters took away from the experience.

People loved the story, not so much what it looked like. Image via Game Freak.

Even when running smoothly, the past couple entries have never wowed audiences. “Sword and Shield looked great outside of the wild area and Let’s Go are easily the best-looking games in the franchise,” mentioned Humg12, “Legends Arceus, Scarlet and Violet definitely look bad though.” The 3DS gave Pokémon an excuse not to challenge for the best visuals of its day, but on the Switch, it has consistently found itself outclassed.

I personally find it strange that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl never got a mention in Humg12’s assessment—then again, the Gen IV remasters are among the most reviled games of the decade so far. I use remaster deliberately as, in direct contrast to the pseudo-open-world remake everybody wanted, we got a direct visual upgrade chibi overworld and all. This is where I disagree with Cranjis, who believes that the visual style wasn’t great. Its simplicity allows it to rival the aforementioned Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee. Hot take, I know.

Pokémon’s 30th anniversary lands in 2026. One of the more popular theories surrounding this occasion is a Gen V remake or sequel. I can’t help but fall in love with the idea of an HD-2D return to Unova in the next couple of years. Octopath Traveler championed this style of visual feast; pixel sprites placed in a fully-realised 3D environment, as demonstrated below.

A picture worthy of a thousand words. Image via Square Enix.

There is no denying that a Pokémon entry looking this gorgeous would surely take the crown for best-looking to date. Not to mention, it will probably run a lot smoother than our current options.

