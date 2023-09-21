Pokémon fan finds the most cursed Jigglypuff in the world

There are a lot of cursed images on the internet. How do you think the internet legends known as creepypasta came to be? There are a few variations of a cursed image, however, as some can be scary and others comical.

Remember the Momo Challenge hoax from a few years back, where children’s videos were supposedly hacked so that “Momo” could brainwash them? Well, someone found a Pokémon version of that creepy Momo doll from Japanese artist Keisuke Aiso.

Fine, you got us. Not really. But a cursed Jigglypuff is a close second. One innocent Pokémon Scarlet and Violet trainer came across this abomination in free-roam.

Of course, this discovery came from Reddit—because where else would one find an equally disturbing and laughable Jigglypuff? The image itself is weirdly haunting, even if Jigglypuff is also giving some bombastic side-eye.

Several comments likened the image to that of Scream Tail, the Paradox form of Jigglypuff. Now that’s cursed. There were also comparisons made to the old British TV show from 1984, Thomas & Friends—based around Thomas the Tank Engine. Now that you mention it, we see the resemblance.

Did you know there’s a 3D-printed sculpture of Jigglypuff baring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s face? That’s the internet’s go-to for “cursed Jigglypuff” content. And to make matters worse, it’s available to purchase on Etsy. That’s right, Dwayne “Jigglypuff” Johnson could be your paperweight or bookend, and only for $100 or so. Isn’t that a steal?

Naturally, no cursed Jigglypuff could exist without a meme or two. Is this a new Pokémon creepypasta? It’s been done before with Spongebob Squarepants, so who’s to say Jigglypuff won’t be the next Jeff the Killer?

